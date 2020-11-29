Home
    Shaver series 7000

    Shaving unit

    SH70/70
    Reset your shaver to new
      Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      SH70/70
      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D.

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace your shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and SensoTouch 3D. See all benefits

        All of the Philips shaving blades are now recyclable. Recycle your used blades through our free postage address and prevent the waste from going to landfill.

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for the best results

        • GentlePrecision blades
        • Fits RQ10XX Arcitec
        • Fits RQ12XX SensoTouch 3D
        • Fits Shaver Series 7000
        The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

        The easiest way to keep your shaver at its best

        The upgraded solution makes maintaining your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimising your daily shave.

        Replacement reminder

        Replacement reminder

        1. Remove the shaving head. 2. Replace the shaving head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate when to replace the shaving heads.

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimising tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on 3 day stubble.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 7000 (S79xx)
          • SensoTouch 3D (RQ10xx)(RQ12xx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          A complete Shaving Unit

