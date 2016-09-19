Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Earbud headphones

    SHE3010TL/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
      -{discount-value}

      Earbud headphones

      SHE3010TL/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Extra bass

      Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colours to match your style. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Earbud headphones

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Extra bass

        Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colours to match your style. See all benefits

        Extra bass

        Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colours to match your style. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Earbud headphones

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Extra bass

          Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colours to match your style. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all In-ear and ear-bud

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Earbud headphones

            Earbud headphones

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Extra bass

            Soft body for comfy fit

            • 14.8-mm drivers/open-back
            • Ear bud
            14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers for high quality sound

            14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers for high quality sound

            Large 14.8-mm (0.6") speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

            Rubberised front caps for wearing comfort

            Rubberised front caps for wearing comfort

            A rubberised front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

            Flexi-Grip design for durability

            A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

            Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

            Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

            Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

            The transparent, rubberised headphone body moulds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design

              Colour
              Teal

            • Sound

              Acoustic system
              open
              Magnet type
              Neodymium
              Voice coil
              copper
              Diaphragm
              PET
              Impedance
              16  ohm
              Maximum power input
              25  mW
              Sensitivity
              107  dB
              Speaker diameter
              14.8  mm
              Type
              Dynamic
              Frequency response
              9 - 22 000  Hz

            • Connectivity

              Cable Connection
              two-parallel, symmetric
              Cable length
              1  m
              Connector
              3.5  mm
              Finishing of connector
              nickel plated
              Type of cable
              copper

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              2.8  cm
              Gross weight
              0.03217  kg
              Height
              17.5  cm
              Net weight
              0.01167  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Blister
              Tare weight
              0.0205  kg
              Type of shelf placement
              Both
              Width
              5.2  cm
              EAN
              69 25970 70196 9

            • Inner Carton

              Gross weight
              0.12351  kg
              Height
              6  cm
              Length
              17.9  cm
              Net weight
              0.03501  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Tare weight
              0.0885  kg
              Width
              8  cm
              GTIN
              2 69 25970 70196 3

            • Outer Carton

              Gross weight
              1.21708  kg
              Height
              16.3  cm
              Length
              34.5  cm
              Net weight
              0.28008  kg
              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Tare weight
              0.937  kg
              Width
              19.7  cm
              GTIN
              1 69 25970 70196 6

            • Product dimensions

              Depth
              1.25  cm
              Height
              2.1  cm
              Weight
              0.01167  kg
              Width
              1.6  cm

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Awards

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.