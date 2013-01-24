Home
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Incredibly light, unbelievably powerful. Slim and streamlined, Philips Flite Ultrlite headphones are designed to stay in motion. Delivering clear sound, they are flat-folding, making them ideal for easy portability. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Headphones with mic

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity-defying headphones

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding
        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

        Flat folding for easy portability

        Flat folding for easy portability

        Flat folding for easy portability.

        Enjoy music tangle free with a single sided cable

        Enjoy music tangle free with a single sided cable

        Enjoy music tangle free with a single sided cable

        Refined metallic finishing

        The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Frequency response
          9–23,000 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome-plated
          Cable Connection
          one-sided

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.12  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71139 2
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Length
          22.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.468  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Tare weight
          0.652  kg
          Width
          21  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.5  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 71139 5
          Gross weight
          0.154  kg
          Height
          21  cm
          Net weight
          0.078  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Tare weight
          0.076  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          19.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          Height
          17  cm
          Weight
          0.078  kg
          Width
          14  cm

