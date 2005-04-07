  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

    Gel case

    SJM3706/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colours

      Take your iPod anywhere with this protective gel carrying case. Match your outfits with three stylish colours. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Protect and carry your iPod in 3 stylish colours

        • For iPod
        • 3-pack

        Snug design fits securely

        This lightweight design is securely fitted to your iPod, allowing ideal access to controls.

        Easily access controls, ports and screen

        Convenient access to all controls, ports and screens allows you to easily control and view your iPod features.

        Protective design guards against scratches

        This lightweight silicon case protects against scratches and normal wear and tear.

        Three stylish colours change the look of your iPod

        Three stylish colours allow you to change the look of your iPod as the mood takes you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          00 26616 02410 0
          Quantity
          1
          Length
          27.6  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          1.3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.145  kg

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          1 00 26616 02410 7
          Quantity
          6
          Length
          284  mm
          Width
          217  mm
          Height
          92  mm
          Gross weight
          1.071  kg
          Tare weight
          0.2  kg
          Net weight
          0.871  kg

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          2 00 26616 02410 4
          Quantity
          24
          Length
          44.5  mm
          Width
          29.4  mm
          Height
          29.2  mm
          Gross weight
          3.984  kg
          Tare weight
          0.5  kg
          Net weight
          3.484  kg

