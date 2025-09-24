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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet and dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Discontinued
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SP9861/16
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Adjustable beard styler RQ111
SH91Replacement electric shaver heads
Shaver Pouch
Shaver S9000 PrestigeWireless charging pad
Adjustable beard comb 1–5 mm
Shaver S9000 PrestigeLuxury travel pouch
ShaverPrecision trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
Shaving head holder
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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