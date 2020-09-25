Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Compact and foldable solution
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Compact and foldable solution
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits
Compact and foldable solution
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Compact and foldable solution
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits
Handheld Steamer
Total:
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no time. No waiting, no hassle.
Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20 g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000 W. For quick and convenient steaming.
Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.
Philips handheld 3000 Series comes with a 120 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.
The past few months have made us look for more healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.
The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant, removing odours. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!
Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Our metal steam plate allows you to safely press the steamer against the fabric while steaming, providing better steaming results with no risk of burning. Safe to use even on the most delicate garments.
Philips handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a pouch, useful for when you travel or just to easily store it at home.
Convenience
Accessories
Quality of result
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.