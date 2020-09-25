Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Enjoy the convenience of subscription and receive a new replenishment at your door
    3. Customize subscription to your needs
    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Receive your product at your doorstep.
    3. Possibility to buy your device anytime, purchase price takes into account your existing payments.

    3000 Series

    Handheld Steamer

    STH3020/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH3020/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Compact and foldable solution

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        3000 Series Handheld Steamer

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Compact and foldable solution

        Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

        Compact and foldable solution

        Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          3000 Series Handheld Steamer

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Compact and foldable solution

          Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Garment Steamer

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            3000 Series

            3000 Series

            Handheld Steamer

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Compact and foldable solution

            Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

            • Compact and foldable
            • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
            • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
            • No ironing board needed
            Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

            Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

            Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

            Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

            Ready to use in as little as 30 seconds

            Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no time. No waiting, no hassle.

            1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

            1000 W with up to 20 g/min continuous steam rate

            Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20 g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000 W. For quick and convenient steaming.

            No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

            No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

            Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

            120 ml detachable water tank for easy refill

            120 ml detachable water tank for easy refill

            Philips handheld 3000 Series comes with a 120 ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

            Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

            Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

            The past few months have made us look for more healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

            Refresh garments, remove odours, wash less

            Refresh garments, remove odours, wash less

            The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant, removing odours. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

            Safe on all ironable fabrics — guaranteed no burns!

            Safe on all ironable fabrics — guaranteed no burns!

            Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

            Metal steam plate for better steaming results

            Metal steam plate for better steaming results

            Our metal steam plate allows you to safely press the steamer against the fabric while steaming, providing better steaming results with no risk of burning. Safe to use even on the most delicate garments.

            Pouch included for easy storage

            Pouch included for easy storage

            Philips handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a pouch, useful for when you travel or just to easily store it at home.

            Technical Specifications

            • Convenience

              Cord length
              2 m
              Detachable water tank
              Yes
              Foldable
              Yes
              Ready to use
              30 sec
              Water tank
              120 ml
              Steam Light indicator
              Yes
              On/Off switch
              Yes

            • Accessories

              Pouch
              Yes

            • Quality of result

              Steam plate
              Heated metal plate
              Voltage
              220 V
              Power
              1000 W

            • Service

              2 year warranty
              Yes

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.