    HomeRun 7000 Series Aqua

    Vacuum and Mop Robot

    XU7100/01
      HomeRun 7000 Series Aqua Vacuum and Mop Robot

      XU7100/01
      Enjoy a pristine clean every day, with far less effort. The robot delivers ultra-strong suction power and vacuums and mops in one go. It detects small items in the way like shoes or toys, and cleans around them without getting stuck. See all benefits

        Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

        Removes more fine dust than vacuuming alone

        The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go to tackle the fine layer of dust that builds up on floors every day. Removing more fine dust than vacuuming alone, so the soles of your feet will stay clean even if you walk around barefoot.

        Detects and avoids small items in the way like shoes or toys

        Detects and avoids small items in the way like shoes or toys

        Forget checking for clear pathways, the robot will detect and avoid small items in the way, like shoes or toys, and clean closely around them without getting stuck or bumping into things. The state of the art 3D ToF sensor located at the front of the robot can detect items as small as 2.0 x 2.0 cm (W x H). Plus, 8 ToF- sensors in the front bumper continuously detect what lies in front and alongside the robot. The sensors work even in low light situations, so you don't need to keep the lights on when you are away from home.

        Stylish design fits with your home interior

        Stylish design fits with your home interior

        The robot and Auto-Empty station are made from high quality materials with a premium finish to fit in with your home interior. The HomeRun 7000 Series Vacuum and Mop robot is available in two stylish designs to fit in with your home interior: Deep Black and Gold (XU7100/01) and Silk White and Gold (XU7100/02). The white Auto-Empty station is finished with a water-repellent fabric that is easy to maintain.

        Ultra-strong suction power picks up large dirt

        Ultra-strong suction power picks up large dirt

        Ultra-strong suction power (rigorously tested to reach up to 5000 Pa*) can pick up large dirt, like crumbs and pet hair. It takes care of the everyday dirt build-up underfoot, as well as removing finer dust from deep within crevices, carpets and rugs.

        Empties itself: 30 days hassle-free

        Empties itself: 30 days hassle-free

        The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty Station in less than 30 seconds, using Philips Dual Wave™ technology. Due to its special airflow simultaneously sucking and pushing, nothing is left behind, not even long hairs. The station contains a 3.0 litre disposable, anti-allergy bag that can hold up to 30 days* worth of dust, hairs and other dirt, to enjoy 30 days with no hassle of emptying. The bag can be hygienically disposed of without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.

        Intuitive to use - ideal for first time users

        Intuitive to use - ideal for first time users

        The Philips HomeRun robot app has been designed to be user-friendly and intuitive - ideal for first time users. It features step-by-step guidance and helpful videos to ensure you're getting the very best out of your robot. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning performance wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned.

        Vibrating mop removes foot prints gently yet effectively

        Vibrating mop removes foot prints gently yet effectively

        The washable mop is made of ultra-fine fibres to efficiently remove 99.99% of bacteria caused by germ carriers like dirty shoes and pet hairs. Its vibrating mop technology removes foot prints gently yet effectively to provide next-level cleaning beyond just vacuuming. The 240 ml water tank allows the robot to mop 130 sqm without refill.

        Cleans up to 180 minutes on a single battery charge

        Cleans up to 180 minutes on a single battery charge

        The powerful 5200 mAh Li-Ion battery ensures a run time of up to 180 minutes, enough for up to 185 sq.m. When the battery runs low, the robot will automatically return to the station to recharge. Once the battery is charged, it will return to the place where it left off to resume the cleaning.

        Clean each room, just the way you like it

        Clean each room, just the way you like it

        In the Philips HomeRun app, you can select on the map which room(s) should be cleaned in what order. For each room you can specify a cleaning mode, for example Wet and Dry for a regular cleaning of hard floors in the living room, Dry to vacuum only in the bedroom and Intensive for a thorough cleaning of the kitchen. If you wish, you can finetune settings like suction power or wetness of the mop.

        Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

        Maximum coverage of your floor: doesn't miss a spot

        The robot uses 360 laser navigation (LiDAR) to scan all rooms and create a precise map in no time. This map is interactive and can be harnessed by the Philips HomeRun app to create a bespoke cleaning plan for your home space. Create and store up to 5 floors worth of detailed maps for your house. Intelligent algorithms help the robot find the most efficient path from room to room and around furniture, while reaching deeper into corners and closer to walls so no area is missed.

        Also cleans in hard-to-reach areas

        Also cleans in hard-to-reach areas

        Thanks to its low height (97 mm) it cleans also in hard-to-reach areas under sofas, beds and other furniture. For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. The robot can move around your home without manual help. It can effortlessly cross hurdles up to 20 mm, for example drive over door thresholds and onto carpets or rugs. Plus, six anti-drop sensors are located on the bottom of the robot to prevent it from falling from a height or down stairs.

        Control where the robot is allowed to clean

        Control where the robot is allowed to clean

        The intuitive app allows you to control precisely where the robot is allowed to clean. The robot is designed to not miss any area. A No-Go zone is a solution for those areas where the robot is not necessary. A virtual wall sets an imaginary line in your home that the robot will know not to go past. Set up and save No-Mop zones on the map, so that the robot avoids carpets and rugs while it mops the floor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Robot highlights

          Vacuum and Mop in one go
          Yes
          Mopping technology
          Vibrating mop
          Suction power (maximum)
          5000 Pa
          Type of navigation
          360° laser navigation (LiDAR)
          Small obstacle detection
          Yes
          Battery capacity
          5200 mAh
          Battery run time (maximum)
          Up to 180 minutes
          Noise level (minimum)
          ≤66 dB
          Colour
          Deep Black and Gold

        • Docking Station

          Charging function
          Yes
          Auto-Empty function
          Yes
          Philips Dual Wave technology
          Yes
          Type of dust bag
          Anti-allergy dust bag
          Size of dust bag
          3.0 l

        • App

          App name
          Philips HomeRun
          Connect via Wi-Fi
          Yes, dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
          Connect via Bluetooth
          No
          Languages in the app
          • English
          • German
          • French
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Bahasa Malaysia
          • Bulgarian
          • Croatian
          • Czech
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Estonian
          • Finnish
          • Hungarian
          • Lettish
          • Lithuanian
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Romanian
          • Slovak
          • Slovenian
          • Swedish
          • Vietnamese
          How to use videos
          Yes
          Quick mapping function
          Yes
          Multi-floor mapping
          Yes, save up to 5 maps
          Select which room(s) to clean
          Yes
          Select room cleaning sequence
          Yes
          Select cleaning mode per room
          Yes
          Cleaning modes
          • Wet and Dry
          • Dry
          • Intensive
          • Silent
          • Individual
          Suction power (levels)
          4 levels: Eco, Normal, High, Max
          Mop wetness (levels)
          4 levels: None, Low, Medium, High
          Cleaning path repetition
          1 pass, 2 passes or 5 passes
          Restricted cleaning areas
          • Virtual wall
          • No-Go zone
          • No-Mop zone
          • No-Climb zone
          • Gentle zone
          Clean while you're away: real time map
          Yes
          In-app alerts and notifications
          Yes
          Cleaning report and history
          Yes
          Maintenance dashboard
          Yes
          Scheduled cleaning
          Yes
          Child lock
          Yes
          Contact Consumer Care
          Phone

        • Wet cleaning

          Nr. of mop vibrations per minute
          430/min
          Electric water tank to adjust wetness of the mop
          Yes
          Liftable mop
          No
          Washable and wear resistant microfibre mop
          Yes
          Can be used with detergents
          No

        • Dry cleaning

          Carpet boost function
          Yes
          Type of main brush
          Multi-surface rubber brush with bristles
          Nr. of side brushes
          1 x
          Type of filter
          Washable EPA11 filter

        • Sensors

          Navigation technology
          LDS laser navigation
          Small obstacle detection technology
          • 3D ToF
          • 8 ToF-sensors
          Obstacle recognition via artificial intelligence
          No
          Carpet detection sensor
          No
          Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
          Yes, 6 sensors
          Station seeker
          Yes, infrared signal receiver and emitter
          Water tank empty sensor
          Yes
          Dust bin full sensor
          Yes
          Dust bag full sensor
          Yes

        • Manoeuverability and Autonomy

          Clean room by room
          Yes
          Obstacle crossing ability
          Up to 20 mm (empty water tank)
          Automatic recharge function
          Yes
          Automatic resume function
          Yes

        • Voice alert and voice control

          Voice alert function via built-in speaker
          Yes
          Voice alert languages
          • English
          • German
          • French
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Bahasa Malaysia
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • Estonian
          • Hungarian
          • Lithuanian
          • Norwegian
          • Romanian
          • Slovak
          • Slovenian
          • Swedish

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Battery run time (minimum)
          Up to 85 minutes
          Battery charging time
          Up to 5 hours
          Battery voltage
          14.4 V
          Standby power consumption
          112 mA
          Battery can be removed and replaced
          Yes

        • Capacity

          Dust bin capacity
          260 ml
          Water tank capacity
          240 ml
          Range: sqm that can be mopped without refill
          Up to 130 sqm

        • Weight and dimensions

          Robot diameter
          350 mm
          Robot height
          97 mm
          Station width x length x height
          355 x 403 x 471 mm
          Weight of robot
          4.0 kg
          Weight of station
          4.7 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          14.2 kg
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          469 x 399 x 534 mm

        • Accessories included

          Station
          Auto-Empty station
          Washable mop
          2
          Disposable mops
          N/A
          Washable filter
          1
          Main brush
          1
          Side brush
          1
          Brush cleaning tool
          Yes
          Dust bag
          3
          Placemat
          No
          Remote control
          No
          Power cord
          Yes
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes, printed
          User manual
          Digital

