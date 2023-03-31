Detects and avoids small items in the way like shoes or toys

Forget checking for clear pathways, the robot will detect and avoid small items in the way, like shoes or toys, and clean closely around them without getting stuck or bumping into things. The state of the art 3D ToF sensor located at the front of the robot can detect items as small as 2.0 x 2.0 cm (W x H). Plus, 8 ToF- sensors in the front bumper continuously detect what lies in front and alongside the robot. The sensors work even in low light situations, so you don't need to keep the lights on when you are away from home.