    Replacement Kit

    XV1220/01
    Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*
      Replacement Kit

      XV1220/01
      Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*

      Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Replacement Kit

      Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*

      Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.

      Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*

      Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Replacement Kit

      Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*

      Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

        Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*

        Original filter replacements from Philips

        • 1 x Washable motor filter
        • 1 x Washable foam filter
        • x 1 Exhaust filter
        Exhaust filter

        Exhaust filter

        The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

        Washable motor filter

        Washable motor filter

        The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

        Washable foam inlay

        Washable foam inlay

        The kit contains x 1 washable foam inlay filter. This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          Exhaust filter
          1 x
          Washable motor inlet filter
          1 x
          Washable foam inlay
          1 x

        • Suitable for:

          Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series
          • XB2022, XB2023, XB2042, XB2062
          • XB2122, XB2123, XB2125, XB2142

