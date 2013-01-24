  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    I cannot open the lid of my SENSEO® coffee machine

    A clogged pod holder may cause the lid of your SENSEO® coffee machine to remain stuck. Use these steps to try to open the lid of your machine.

    The pod holder is clogged

    Follow these steps to remove and clean the pod holder:
    1. Switch off the SENSEO® coffee machine.
    2. Pull the lever up as far as it goes and wait 24 hours before you open the lid again. You may need to use quite some force. 
    3. Remove the pod holder.
    4. Clean the sieve in the centre of the pod holder with a brush or place it in the dishwasher.
    To prevent this from happening again, make sure to regularly descale your SENSEO® coffee machine with the pod holder in place.

    If this did not solve the issue, please contact us.
    Clean the SENSEO pod holder

    Get your welcome gift of 15% off**


    Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

    A welcome gift of 15% off**

    Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

    People that are happy to make use of their membership
    * This field is mandatory
    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.