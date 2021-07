Some spots can appear inside the pan or basket of your Philips Airfryer due to incidental scratching or touching of the coating (e.g. during cleaning with harsh cleaning tools and/or while inserting the basket). This is not harmful in any way as all materials used in your Philips Airfryer are food safe.

Note: Please avoid cleaning your Airfryer with harsh cleaning tools (e.g. metal scrubbers, hard brushes) and insert the basket gently.