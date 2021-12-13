Coffee from my Philips Espresso Machine is watery
If you notice your Philips Espresso Machine is brewing watery coffee, there might be multiple reasons for this. Please check the possible causes and solutions below.
First time use of your machine
- If this is the first time using your espresso machine, it is normal that the first brewed coffees could be a bit watery as the system needs time to adjust.
Brew a few more cups of coffee so that the machine can optimise the extraction and compactness of the ground coffee.
The brew group is dirty
- Rinse the brew group weekly as a dirty brew group filter can cause a bad water flow and affect the coffee taste. Clean the brew group following the below instructions or watch the support video:
- Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noise (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
- Open the service door and take out the brew group
- Rinse the brew group thoroughly under the tap with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back
The grinder needs to be adjusted
- When adjusting the grinder setting to a finer grind, it may have been accidently overturned, resulting in the two grinding stones being set too close to one another. If the grind is too fine it might not be absorbing the water.
The solution is to re-adjust the grind setting to a coarser setting by turning the grinder setting knob inside the coffee bean container to a higher number or bigger coffee bean.
Machine settings need adjustments
- The cup volume, aroma setting and grinder setting are machine settings that influence the strength of the coffee. We advise you to try different settings.
To increase the strength for example, choose the highest aroma setting, set the grinder to a finer grind and select medium cup volume.
The pre-ground coffee funnel is clogged
- Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and check if it is clogged with ground coffee. If the pre-ground compartment is clogged, you can unclog this by following the instructions below:
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
- Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off
- Remove the brew group from the machine.
- Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and insert the spoon handle into it.
- Move the handle up and down until the ground coffee is not clogging it anymore.