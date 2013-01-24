  • 2 year warranty

    How to adjust the drink volume of my Philips Espresso Machine

    Check out the information and instruction videos below to program the coffee quantity to your liking for the specified Philips Espresso Machines.

    Adjust the volume of a beverage on your Philips 1200/2200/3200 Espresso Machine

    The machine has 3 default settings for each drink: low, medium, high. 
    However, it is possible to adjust and store the quantity according to your own need. This option is only available when using the highest setting. 

    Find instructions below or watch the video.
    1. To adjust the highest quantity setting, press and hold the icon of the drink that you want to adjust for 3 seconds. The upper light of the drink's quantity icon and the upper light of the milk quantity icon (specific types only) starts to pulse and the start/stop button also starts to pulse, indicating that you are in programming mode.
    2. Press the start/stop button. The machine starts to brew the selected beverage. The start light lights up continuously at first. When the machine is ready to store the adjusted volume, the start/stop light starts to pulse.
    3. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity of coffee or milk. In the case of a cappuccino or latte macchiato, the milk will be dispensed first. Press the start/stop button when the cup contains the desired quantity of milk. The machine automatically starts dispensing the coffee. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity.
    After you have programmed the new highest default quantity for a drink, the machine will dispense
    this new amount each time you select the highest quantity of this drink.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume of an Espresso or coffee using the MEMO function on your Philips 5000 Espresso Machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink volume. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for an espresso. If you want to adjust espresso lungo, coffee or café crema, press and hold the button of the drink that you want to adjust.

    Instructions 
    1. Press and hold the button of the drink you want to adjust until the display shows memo 
    2. Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts brewing your coffee
    3. Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount coffee
    4. Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred drink size
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume of a Cappuccino or Latte macchiato using the MEMO function on your Philips 5000 Espresso Machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size. The video shows how to adjust and save the size for a cappuccino. If you want to adjust latte macchiato, press and hold the latte macchiato button.

    Instructions 
    1. Make sure that the milk carafe is attached and contains enough milk
    2. Press and hold the cappuccino or latte macchiato button until the display shows memo 
    3. Your espresso machine is now in programming mode and starts frothing milk
    4. Press the OK button to stop at the desired amount of foam. Your espresso machine will now start brewing your beverage
    5. Wait and press the OK button to stop at the desired amount of coffee
    6. Your espresso machine is now adjusted to your preferred size
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 4000/3100 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 3000 espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 3000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

    Adjust the volume for a beverage on your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine

    The memo function helps you to adjust the standard drink size for your Philips 2100/2000 espresso machine. Use this instructional video to easily adjust the standard drink size.
    Play Pause

