However, it is possible to adjust and store the quantity according to your own need. This option is only available when using the highest setting.
Find instructions below or watch the video.
- To adjust the highest quantity setting, press and hold the icon of the drink that you want to adjust for 3 seconds. The upper light of the drink's quantity icon and the upper light of the milk quantity icon (specific types only) starts to pulse and the start/stop button also starts to pulse, indicating that you are in programming mode.
- Press the start/stop button. The machine starts to brew the selected beverage. The start light lights up continuously at first. When the machine is ready to store the adjusted volume, the start/stop light starts to pulse.
- Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity of coffee or milk. In the case of a cappuccino or latte macchiato, the milk will be dispensed first. Press the start/stop button when the cup contains the desired quantity of milk. The machine automatically starts dispensing the coffee. Press the start/stop button again when the cup contains the desired quantity.
this new amount each time you select the highest quantity of this drink.