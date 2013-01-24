Repair and exchange registration
- Touch the "clean" icon on the user interface and select "Descaling" in the menu.
- Follow the instructions on the screen.
- If attached, remove LatteGo or the milk frother.
- Remove the drip tray and the coffee grounds container, empty them and put them back into place.
- Remove the water tank and empty it. Then remove the AquaClean water filter.
- Pour the whole bottle of Philips descaler into the water tank and then fill it with water up to the Calc / Clean indication. Then place it back into the machine.
- Place a large container (1.5 l) under the coffee dispensing spout and the water spout.
- Press the start/stop button to start the descaling procedure. The descaling procedure lasts for approximately 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and a rinsing cycle.
- Wait until the machine stops dispensing water. Refill the water tank when the message appears on the display. The descaling procedure is finished when the machine stops dispensing water.
- Install and activate a new AquaClean water filter in the water tank.