There are a couple of reasons why your Philips espresso machine is telling you to descale your machine after installing the AquaClean filter. Please see below for the possible solutions.
Note: It is important to note that if you are already using an AquaClean water filter, at a certain point you still need to descale your machine.
When the AquaClean filter icon starts flashing orange, it indicates that you need to replace your filter.
While it is flashing, you can replace the filter without having to descale the machine first.
If you do not replace the AquaClean water filter, the orange light will go out eventually. In that case, you need to descale your machine first before inserting a new water filter, as the machine has to be limescale free before starting to use the AquaClean filter.
Once you have installed the AquaClean filter and activated it, the AquaClean light turns blue to confirm that the AquaClean water filter is active.
If the AquaClean light is not blue, it indicates that the filter is not active and you need to install and activate it. To do so, follow the steps below or watch our video:
