    My Philips Cordless Vacuum PowerPro Duo has low suction power

    If your Philips Cordless Vacuum PowerPro Duo or PowerPro Aqua has low suction power, please find our troubleshooting advice below to solve this yourself.

    The filter is clogged

    Dirt or hair can get trapped under the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum PowerPro Duo and PowerPro Aqua. This may cause the roller brush to get stuck. 

    In order to solve this, please follow the steps below for cleaning the brush of your cordless vacuum:

    1. Switch off the appliance and take out the filter by clicking on the filter button
    2. Remove the foam filter
    3. Clean the foam filter under the tap
    4. Let the filter dry for 24 hours before placing it back into the appliance
     

    Cleaning the filter of Philips PowerPro Duo

    The roller brush is stuck

    If the roller brush of your cordless vacuum is stuck, follow the step-by-step instructions below to solve this issue:

    1. Switch off the appliance 
    2. Open the cover of the nozzle and remove the brush
    3. Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads and other dirt that have collected around the roller brush
    4. Place the roller brush back into the nozzle and close the cover 

    Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
     

