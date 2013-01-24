Home
    The Smart Chef programme has stopped during the calculation phase

    If the Smart Chef programme of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium has stopped working during the calculation phase, please read our troubleshooting advice below. 

    The drawer was opened during the calculation phase

    If you see the blinking bars on the display of your Philips Airfryer after the drawer has been opened, please proceed with cooking in manual mode. Restarting the Smart Chef programme with partially cooked food will lead to a wrong estimation of the cooking time.

    The cooking chamber temperature is too high

    The cooking temperature of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium may be too high either because the appliance has been preheated or because it has not cooled down sufficiently between two batches. In this case, keep the drawer open for a few minutes to allow it to cool. Then close the drawer and start the Smart Chef programme again.

