What features does my connected Saeco Espresso Machine support?
Published on 10 August 2023
The Saeco Espresso Machines with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity are enabled to connect directly to the Internet without needing an app on your mobile device. This connectivity feature opens up a world of new functionalities. Regular automatic software updates ensure constant enhancement of the machine's performance as well as security improvements, enabling new features and providing continuous content updates. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity is there to enrich your experience and help you get the very best out of your machine.
Below you can find the most important features released by SW version/date.
You can experience the full functionality of the machine by connecting your machine to your Wi-Fi network and creating a "My Saeco" account.
The below services are subject to change, and over time new countries or functionalities can be unlocked; therefore you should always keep your machine software up to date. Updating is essential to safeguard your privacy and ensure the proper functioning of your machine.
Tip to allow your machine to receive updates automatically: Make sure that the machine stays plugged in and is connected to Wi-Fi, the privacy policy and My Saeco account are enabled, and the "Receive Automatic update" function is selected.
Software release: 01.07.11/21-07-2023:
What's new:
Wake-Up timer has been added. Start brewing your coffee as soon as you walk into the kitchen thanks to the Wake-Up timer. Once you've set an alarm, your machine will automatically turn on at a specific time.
Amazon Alexa feature has been extended with voice command capabilities. Using them, you can now turn your machine on and off and brew standard recipes. Please note the regional availability of this feature: see Footnote3.
Iced Coffee has been added to the standard drinks view.
Turkish language and country have been added.
Bug fixes:
Further performance improvements have been introduced.
added new language:
-Türkiye
Software release V01.05.10/date: 23-01-2023
Several software improvements implemented: - Bean maestro card added in Saeco GranAroma Deluxe.
New feature: - Bean Guide, this new feature helps you to find the coffee beans that suit your taste.
added new language: - Slovenia
- added recipes/date: 14-12-2022 New special winter recipes have been added (only accessible with a "MySaeco" account) (Irish coffee, Mochachino, Salted Caramel Latte & Café Exotica)
Software release V01.03.13/date: 19/10/2022
Improvements: - Several software improvements implemented.
Software release V01.03.11/date: 19-04-2022
- added feedback card We invite consumers to share their feedback on the user interface/machine on www.saeco.com/feedback
- Improved UX For reoccurring onscreen instructions, we offer the option to save as default and therewith skip some repetitive steps e.g. in the HygieSteam function.
Software release V01.02.11 / date: 10/01/2022
- Receive personalised recommendations Your user experience will be enhanced based on machine learning and regular software updates. After a certain time (about 150 drinks brewed), the machine starts to recognise your behaviour, adapts to it and starts offering proactive suggestions. For example: create/add to profile, taste recommendations, explore your appliance (grinder, beans), coffee rituals (based on name & preferred drink for the time of the day) etc. Key benefits: - Provides you step-by-step guidance on how to use some of the most important functions. - Gives you inspiration to try other options than those you usually choose and experience new coffee rituals. - Allows you to use the full potential of the appliance to get the best taste performance
This function is supported in the following countries: see footnote1.
- experiment with a selection of special seasonal recipes The special recipes feature provides you with regularly updated new seasonal coffee selections, perfect for when you're in the mood for something different. Access it by clicking on the "drinks" icon and selecting "special recipes" from the menu. Special recipes are recipes based on coffee and require external ingredients.
The special recipes added in this release are: o Affogato (alcoholic one) o Espresso Martini (alcoholic one) o Creamy Hazelnut
Special recipes is supported in the following countries: see footnote1.
Software release V01.01.10 / date: 20/10/2021
- make use of the shop functionality The shop functionality is a function that helps you to find the online retailer with the best price for the maintenance accessory products suitable for your machine.
This function is supported in the following countries: see footnote2.
- make use of the Amazon replenishment service With this function, you can activate Amazon Smart Reorders, e.g. for AquaClean and Decalcifier, and never run out of those important maintenance products needed to enjoy the best quality coffee out of your machine.
The accessory replenishment function is supported in the following countries: see footnote3.
Voice commands using Alexa are currently available in the local language in France, Germany, Spain and Italy. In most other countries, voice commands can be executed in English. The Alexa features are subject to change or withdrawal at any time without notice.