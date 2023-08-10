Philips Support

What features does my connected Saeco Espresso Machine support?

The Saeco Espresso Machines with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity are enabled to connect directly to the Internet without needing an app on your mobile device. This connectivity feature opens up a world of new functionalities. Regular automatic software updates ensure constant enhancement of the machine's performance as well as security improvements, enabling new features and providing continuous content updates. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity is there to enrich your experience and help you get the very best out of your machine.



Below you can find the most important features released by SW version/date.



You can experience the full functionality of the machine by connecting your machine to your Wi-Fi network and creating a "My Saeco" account.



The below services are subject to change, and over time new countries or functionalities can be unlocked; therefore you should always keep your machine software up to date. Updating is essential to safeguard your privacy and ensure the proper functioning of your machine.



Tip to allow your machine to receive updates automatically:

Make sure that the machine stays plugged in and is connected to Wi-Fi, the privacy policy and My Saeco account are enabled, and the "Receive Automatic update" function is selected.

