You can return your product for free within 45 days from purchase. Simply follow the below steps. Do you need to exchange or return a spare part? Please contact us instead.



Create your return label by clicking here.

1. Insert your order number (starting with 2400 or 2401) and your email address. Please make sure you do not enter any spaces. Registered users may login instead and lookup the product(s) they wish to return in order history.

2. Tick the box next to the product(s) you wish to return, then press the blue button 'Return products' at the bottom of the page to continue. In some cases you may not be able to return more than one product at a time. Repeat these steps to create additional return label(s), if needed.

3. Select whether you would like to exchange the product or request a refund. Provide a return reason. You will then be able to download your return label.

4. Pack your product securely and stick your shipping label on the box to return your product in its original packaging free of charge. You may choose to either take the box to a UPS collection point of your choice or contact UPS to arrange a pickup.

5. Once we have received your package, an email confirmation will be sent out to you.

6. You will receive your refund within 10 working days. Please note: we will refund the relevant part of the purchase price for that product together with the shipping cost you paid. Please ensure you send all original parts.