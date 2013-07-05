Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • More audience interaction More audience interaction More audience interaction

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      BDT5551EH/02

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      More audience interaction

      Deliver vital information or marketing messages to your audience in startling clarity. And thanks to the interactive touchscreen, you can also engage your customer much more closely than ever before.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Unmapped

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Signage Solutions
      - {discount-value}

      Signage Solutions

      Multi-Touch Display

      total

      recurring payment

      More audience interaction

      with the touchscreen 140-cm (55") LED Display

      • 55"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colours. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Edge LED Backlight

      Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate and a true, uniform colour range.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in with just about any environment. With the slim bezel design it is easy to integrate the display in any interior or application.

      Optical touch technology for advanced user interaction

      The sensors on the edge of the screen give you perfect clarity whilst at the same time offering multi-touch interaction, opening up all kinds of possibilities for new interactive applications.

      2 simultaneous touch points

      Enjoy amazing functionality with 2 simultaneous touch points on this touch display. More flexibility and optimum performance couples with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction.

      USB Plug-and-Play compatible

      Simply connect the display via USB to your media player for automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Compatible with all leading operating systems

      Our touch displays are software-independent and support Windows 8, Windows 7, Vista, XP, Mac OS and Linux.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.6  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.21 x 0.63 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Display colours
        1.07 Billion
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        • RJ45
        • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
        AV input
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • DVI-D x 1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x 1
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • Display Port
        • DVI Out
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • HDMI
        • IR out
        • OPS
        • USB

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • DVI
        • IR Loop through
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W RMS

      • Power

        Mains power
        90 ~ 264 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        110  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        280  mm
        Box height
        980  mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
        Box width
        1480  mm
        Set Width
        1273  mm
        Product weight
        47  kg
        Set Height
        745  mm
        Set Depth
        80.5  mm
        Wall Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Bezel width
        29 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        55.5  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Multi User Touch SW
        • Tabletop stand

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Optical sensing
        Touchpoints
        2 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        5 mm tempered safety glass

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Multi User Touch SW
      • Optional accessories: Tabletop stand
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.