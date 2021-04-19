  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to make iced coffee


    What’s more refreshing than an iced coffee in the morning? A homemade iced coffee in the morning, that’s what! The rich, chilled coffee mixed with creamy milk poured over ice is the ideal drink to fulfil your coffee craving during the warmer weather.

     

    If it’s your beverage of choice each morning, why not learn to make your own iced coffee? It couldn’t be easier with this guide, and you’ll soon be mixing it up with various refreshing iced coffee recipes. Here’s how to make iced coffee yourself.
    Iced coffee

    Preparation to make your own iced coffee


    So, how do you make iced coffee? First thing’s first: ensure that you have all the necessary ingredients and coffee-making equipment. Here is what you’ll need to enjoy your own iced coffee at home:

     

    • Coffee machine
    • Ground coffee beans
    • Glass
    • Ice
    • Spoon
    • Milk of choice


    The quality of your homemade iced coffee ultimately comes down to the quality of your coffee maker. If you don’t already have a good coffee maker at home, consider choosing one with personalised settings to help you create delicious coffee and espresso drinks with ease.

     

    Be sure that you have ground coffee beans on hand, as well as your milk of choice – whether you choose whole, skimmed, almond or other dairy-free alternatives. Fill your glass with ice and have a spoon ready to mix it all together. Once you have these items stocked in your kitchen, you’re ready to learn how to make iced coffee at home.

    How to make iced coffee

     

    How do you make iced coffee? It’s basically the same as making regular coffee except, this time, you’re adding ice. Follow these four steps to master how to make homemade iced coffee:

     

    1. Brew the coffee. Make iced coffee at home by first brewing your coffee as you normally would each morning.
    2. Cool the coffee. Fill a jug with the coffee and place it in the fridge to cool it down to about room temperature.

      Tip: If you want to know how to make iced coffee fast, it’s not mandatory to put the jug in the fridge, however hot coffee might melt the ice quicker and give it a watery taste.

    3. Pour the coffee over the ice. Take your glass filled with ice and begin to slowly pour the coffee into the glass. Use your spoon to stir the coffee in with the ice to ensure that the coffee is equally chilled.
    4. Add the milk. Next, pour your favourite type of chilled milk into the iced coffee. Stir it with the spoon so that the milk is evenly distributed.


    Voila! You’ve just learned how to make iced coffee at home. Feel free to add sugar, cinnamon, whipped cream, or any other topping that you or your guests may fancy.

      How to make iced coffee fast


      In a hurry? With any iced coffee recipes, you ideally want it to be as cool and crisp tasting as can be. So, if you have the time, we recommend cooling the freshly brewed coffee. However, if you’re in a rush one morning, no worries! It will still turn out delicious, especially if you follow the top tip below.

       

      Tip: One of the common issues with iced coffee is that it’s very easy to water your drink down too much. The secret? Brew it and cool it straight away with ice cubes you’ve previously made from fresh brewed coffee.

      Making iced coffee at home: Take it to the next level


      Do you want to take your iced coffee recipes to the next level? A great coffee machine can help. Whether it’s your morning brew or a midday coffee break with friends, your newfound barista skills will surprise everyone – including yourself!

       

      The only thing left to do after you make iced coffee at home is to sit back, relax, and enjoy it. It couldn’t be easier to produce a jug of this refreshing drink for your loved ones now that you know how to make homemade iced coffee.

