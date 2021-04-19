

So, how do you make iced coffee? First thing’s first: ensure that you have all the necessary ingredients and coffee-making equipment. Here is what you’ll need to enjoy your own iced coffee at home:

Coffee machine

Ground coffee beans

Glass

Ice

Spoon

Milk of choice



The quality of your homemade iced coffee ultimately comes down to the quality of your coffee maker. If you don’t already have a good coffee maker at home, consider choosing one with personalised settings to help you create delicious coffee and espresso drinks with ease.

Be sure that you have ground coffee beans on hand, as well as your milk of choice – whether you choose whole, skimmed, almond or other dairy-free alternatives. Fill your glass with ice and have a spoon ready to mix it all together. Once you have these items stocked in your kitchen, you’re ready to learn how to make iced coffee at home.