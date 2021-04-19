  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 3 Min

    The difference between cold brew and iced coffee


    What is the difference between cold brew and iced coffee? Is there any difference? And what is cold brew in the first place? On the surface, every cold coffee beverage looks more or less the same: a mixture of coffee and ice. But in fact, there is a difference between cold brew and iced coffee.

    This article will define the various cold coffee drinks loved and cherished by so many. It will address the most pressing questions among coffee fanatics, such as ‘what is cold brew coffee?’ and ‘what is the difference between cold brew and iced coffee?’, so that you can enjoy these drinks and make them at home with ease!

    What is cold brew?


    Cold brew coffee is made by steeping ground coffee in room temperature or cold water for a period of 12 to 24 hours. The grounds are then filtered out before the coffee is served.

    This produces one of the most concentrated forms of coffee that you can get. Furthermore, cold brew is not generally served with any added water. This means that it has a very intense flavour, and a very high level of caffeine (around 200mg)!

    If you make cold brew at home, you can add some water if you wish. Alternatively, many people chose to drink their cold brew with milk.

      What is the difference between cold brew and iced coffee?


      Before the cold brew trend erupted, there was iced coffee. This is still a very popular drink among coffee lovers. So, what is iced coffee?

      Iced coffee is brewed the same way as a regular coffee: with hot water. However, unlike regular coffee, iced coffee is poured over ice before it is served, so that it is a chilled drink. This means that there are two key differences between cold brew and iced coffee in terms of brewing process: the temperature of the water, and the length of time that the coffee grounds are steeped.

      Because the coffee grounds are steeped for a shorter period of time, iced coffee is much less concentrated than cold brew. It is further diluted as it is served over ice, and generally served with added water. A regular iced coffee contains around 165mg of caffeine.

      As well as differing in concentration and caffeine levels, there is a difference between cold brew and iced coffee in terms of taste.  Cold brew is much stronger in flavour, but also tends to have a smoother and less acidic taste. This is because the coffee is extracted more slowly, and with cold water. Check out this article for information on how to make your own homemade iced coffee.

      Now you know the difference between cold brew and iced coffee, you can order with certainty at your local coffee shop!

      

