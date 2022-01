What is the difference between cold brew and iced coffee?

Before the cold brew trend erupted, there was iced coffee. This is still a very popular drink among coffee lovers. So, what is iced coffee?Iced coffee is brewed the same way as a regular coffee: with hot water. However, unlike regular coffee, iced coffee is poured over ice before it is served, so that it is a chilled drink. This means that there are two key differences between cold brew and iced coffee in terms of brewing process: the temperature of the water, and the length of time that the coffee grounds are steeped.Because the coffee grounds are steeped for a shorter period of time, iced coffee is much less concentrated than cold brew. It is further diluted as it is served over ice, and generally served with added water. A regular iced coffee contains around 165mg of caffeine.As well as differing in concentration and caffeine levels, there is a difference between cold brew and iced coffee in terms of taste. Cold brew is much stronger in flavour, but also tends to have a smoother and less acidic taste. This is because the coffee is extracted more slowly, and with cold water. Check out this article for information on how to make your own homemade iced coffee.Now you know the difference between cold brew and iced coffee, you can order with certainty at your local coffee shop!