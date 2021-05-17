  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 4 Min

    How to clean a toaster and sandwich maker

     

    Ever found yourself wondering how to clean sandwich toaster plates or how to clean a toaster? Well, we’ve got you covered. With answers to FAQs and some simple tips and tricks, our step-by-step guide will provide you with all you need for cleaning toaster and sandwich maker interiors with ease.

    Cleaning toaster FAQs


    Before we guide you through the steps for how to clean the inside of a toaster, here are a few answers to the most frequently asked questions:

     

    • Why do you need to clean inside a toaster? Due to their open nature, a whole host of things can get inside your toaster, including dust, lint, and even bugs! Cleaning your toaster is key to avoid cross contamination when you toast food.
    • How do I clean a toaster safely? The most important thing to remember is to switch off your toaster, unplug it and allow it to cool before you clean it.
    • How often should I clean my toaster? The crumb tray should be emptied at least once every week. A deeper clean should be completed at least once a month.
    How to clean the inside of a toaster

    How to clean the inside of a toaster: a simple step-by-step guide

     

    To clean a toaster, you’ll need the following:

     

    • Waste bin or old newspaper
    • Small pastry brush
    • Warm soapy water
    • Soft cloth


    Once you have these items to hand, follow these steps to clean your toaster:

     

    1. Unplug the toaster. Allow it to cool if it’s been recently used.
    2. Work somewhere that’s easy to clean up. We recommend working over a waste bin or piece of old newspaper laid on a flat surface.
    3. Pull out the crumb tray. Most modern toasters have a removable tray at the bottom, designed to catch crumbs. Simply pop this tray out and shake off all the loose crumbs.The Daily Collection Toaster has a removable tray, which makes life much easier. But if yours doesn’t, opt for the old-fashioned method of crumb removal. Turn your toaster upside down and gently shake the crumbs loose.
    4. Wash out the crumb tray. Use warm soapy water and a soft cloth. Don’t forget to ensure that the tray is fully dry before placing it back inside your toaster.
    5. Brush off remaining crumbs. Sometimes crumbs become lodged in the interior of your toaster. To clean these, use a small pastry brush.
    6. Wipe the outside. To clean the exterior, use a soft, damp cloth. For any stubborn marks you can add a little gentle soap. Take care around any electrical parts and wiring, and don’t forget the knobs! If your toaster is stainless steel, it may need a little extra help to bring back its shine. Use a clean cloth and a small amount of white vinegar and it’ll be good as new.
    7. Replace the crumb tray. Now it's simply time to reassemble your toaster by popping the dry crumb tray back into place, et voila – you're finished!

      How to clean a toastie maker: the dos and don’ts


      When it comes to how to clean sandwich toaster components, there are a few important dos and don’ts you should be aware of:

       

      • DO check the manufacturer’s instructions first for advice on how to clean a toastie maker.
      • DO switch it off, unplug it and allow it to cool before cleaning.
      • DO wipe away loose crumbs and excess food with a damp cloth.
      • DO take out removable plates and wash them with warm soapy water and a sponge. Some removable plates will be dishwasher safe; always check the manufacturer’s guidelines first.
      • DO use a damp cloth with a small amount of gentle soap to clean fixed plates. Another simple solution is to soak some kitchen towel in soapy water and place it between the plates. Allow these to sit for 10 minutes, before wiping them down.
      • DO allow removable plates to air-dry, or use a dry cloth to wipe-dry fixed plates.
      • DON’T soak removable plates, as this could damage the non-stick coating.
      • DON’T put your toastie maker in the dishwasher or sink, as this will damage the electrical components.
      • DON’T use scouring pads or abrasive cleaners, as these can damage the non-stick coating.

        With these hacks and simple steps, you now know how to clean a toaster and a sandwich maker in no time at all.

      Discover more

