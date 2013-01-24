Search terms
For easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go
The difference between garment steamers and irons
No ironing board needed
convenient solution for quick de-wrinkling
Works with an ironing board
for longer ironing sessions
Garments could be steamed anytime
Refresh your garments in between washing cycles
De-wrinkle and refresh
all ironable fabrics, special care for delicates
Essential ironing routine
all ironable fabrics
Perfect for any occasion - at home or for travelling
Light and compact design
Perfect at home
Bigger in size and weight
Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series. Here are some tips and tricks:
Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly
If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).
Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.
To fragrance your clothes, instead try:
• Using perfumed washing softener in your wash
• Using essential oils (aromas) during washing
• Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming
Using your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series does not replace a full washing cycle, but can help you refresh your clothes between washes, helping you to extend the time between washes. Not only is this good for the life of your clothes but it’s good for the environment too.
There are other benefits too. Steaming with a Handheld Steamer 3000 Series removes odours and kills 99.9% of bacteria, leaving clothes fresh, healthy and ready to wear.
For easy storage in your drawer or suitcase.
No matter where the power is or how high the clothes are hanging, Handheld Steamer 3000 Series has a longer cord to reach every part.
