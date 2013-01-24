Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Handheld Steamer 3000 Series

    Garment steamers

    Compact and foldable solution

    Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 series

    Philips handheld steamer STH3010/76

    STH3010/76 

    Be the first to review this item

    Available in:
    Philips handheld steamer STH3020/16

    STH3020/16

    Philips handheld steamer STH3000/26

    STH3000/26

    Ready to use in just 30 seconds, Handheld Steamer 3000 Series quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes all your clothes.​

    Compact design with foldable handle

    Detachable water tank

    Safe to use on all ironable fabrics

    Steam refreshes and kills 99.9% of bacteria*

    The new Philips Handheld Steamer 3000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits, no ironing board needed. 
    Philips store benefits:
    • Free delivery above £30
    • 30 days return guarantee
    • 2 year warranty on electricals

    Handheld Steamer 3000

    * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
    Philips handheld steamer 3000 series side image

    Compact design with foldable handle  

     

    For easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go
    philips steam and go safe on all fabrics

    Safe to use on all ironable fabrics  

     

    This portable handheld steamer can be used on all ironable fabrics including delicates, with no risk of scorching or burning. It’s also great for tricky-to-iron items and quick touch-ups.​ 
    Discover how steam treats each fabric
    Wrinkle release
    Easy to use
    Bacteria removal

    Cotton

    Cotton

    2 dots rating
    3 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Cotton blend

    Cotton blend

    3 dots rating
    3 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Synthetic

    Synthetic

    4 dots rating
    3 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Jeans

    Jeans

    2 dots rating
    2 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Silk

    Silk

    4 dots rating
    4 dots rating
    4 dots rating

    Wool

    Wool

    4 dots rating
    3 dots rating
    4 dots rating
    philips steam and go removes odors kills bacteria

    Removes odour and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

     

    Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria* Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills up to 99.9% of the bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

     

    * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
    philips steam and go removes odors and kills bacteria

    Detachable water tank

     

    Easy-to-fill water tank for more convenience 

    A garment steamer is not an iron...

     

    The difference between garment steamers and irons
    Handheld Steamers
    Traditional irons
    Convenience

    No ironing board needed

    convenient solution for quick de-wrinkling

    Works with an ironing board 

    for longer ironing sessions
    Refreshment

    Garments could be steamed anytime 

    Refresh your garments in between washing cycles
    Garments could be ironed after washing
    Types of garments

    De-wrinkle and refresh 

    all ironable fabrics, special care for delicates

    Essential ironing routine 

    all ironable fabrics
    Number of items
    Suitable for taking care of a full outfit
    Suitable for larger garment loads
    Size

    Perfect for any occasion - at home or for travelling

    Light and compact design

    Perfect at home 

    Bigger in size and weight

    Discover all about Handheld Steamer 3000 Series

    Philips handheld steamer 3000 series

    What others say about Handheld Steamer 3000 Series

    Be the first to review this item

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Can I replace my iron with a steamer?
    A garment steamer is not an iron, so it won’t give you the same results especially on thick cotton or linen shirts.  Instead, a garment steamer is ideal for de-wrinkling thin fabrics, delicate fabrics and garments with difficult designs, such as pleated skirts.  It is also great for touching up and refreshing all kinds of garments, including woolens and jackets. That said, if you want to live life ironing-board free, you’ll be sure to get good results by just using your new Handheld Steamer 3000 Series.
    Is my Handheld Steamer 3000 Series safe for use on all garments?
    Yes, your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series is safe and suitable for use on all ironable garments. There’s no risk of scorching or burning.
    What type of water should I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?

    Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series. Here are some tips and tricks:

     

    Both are designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly

    If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too).

    Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your steamer or iron.

     

    To fragrance your clothes, instead try:

    • Using perfumed washing softener in your wash

    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing

    • Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming
    Can using Handheld Steamer 3000 Series replace a washing cycle?

    Using your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series does not replace a full washing cycle, but can help you refresh your clothes between washes, helping you to extend the time between washes. Not only is this good for the life of your clothes but it’s good for the environment too.

    There are other benefits too. Steaming with a Handheld Steamer 3000 Series removes odours and kills 99.9% of bacteria, leaving clothes fresh, healthy and ready to wear.
    Is it safe to touch my garment with my steamer?
    To de-wrinkle your clothes effectively, hold the plate of your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series against your clothes. Don’t worry about this damaging your garments. The hot plate is specially designed for this. It will not burn or leave wet spots and can be pressed directly against any item of clothing that needs steaming.

    What’s in the box?

    Handheld garment steamer
    To help you get the most out of your Handheld Steamer 3000 Series, we've included some extra accessories inside the box.
    Philips handheld steamer 3000 pouch

    Storage bag​

     

    For easy storage in your drawer or suitcase.

    2m cord for longer reach​

     

    No matter where the power is or how high the clothes are hanging, Handheld Steamer 3000 Series has a longer cord to reach every part.​

    Compare Handheld Steamer 3000 Series with our other garment steamers

    • Not sure which one to buy?
      Select up to three products and compare them!
      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH3010/76

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Overall rating 5/ 5
      (1)
      Philips shop price
      View product
    • Not sure which one to buy?
      Select up to three products and compare them!
      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH3000/26

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Overall rating / 5
      Philips shop price
      £34.99*
      View product
    • Not sure which one to buy?
      Select up to three products and compare them!
      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH3020/16

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000 W, up to 20 g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Overall rating / 5
      Philips shop price
      £49.99*
      View product
    Find similar products
    100% satisfaction or your money back
    60 days money back guarantee
    We want you to be satisfied with your Philips products, however, if after using your product you aren’t satisfied for whatever reason then we’re offering a money back guarantee on eligible Philips products.
    Learn more

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount