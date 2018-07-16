Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 is ready to steam when you are. Simply set the head to steam clothes on a hanger or a flat surface - and steam away. The adjustable tilting head means it is easy to pack for travelling and can be stored away quickly and easily at home.
Super-easy to use, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 heats up in as little as 35 seconds. You can forget setting up a big old clunky ironing board - now you don’t need one. Just steam and de-wrinkle clothes on hangers, or on a flat surface. Job done.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 will let you get rid of pesky creases on anything in your wardrobe that’s ironable. Eco is your ideal energy-saving default setting. Then Max, with a stronger steam rate, is great for tougher wrinkles and fabrics like cotton.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000's Active Heated steam plate means you can safely press the steamer onto any ironable fabrics, even the most delicate, without worrying you’ll damage them. So from fine silks to rugged denim, we've got you covered. The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a no burns guarantee for maximum confidence and care. It keeps all your best-loved outfits looking gorgeous, however delicate.
The Philips handheld steamer 5000 has a pointed tip, designed to get right into the trickiest corners and smooth out even the most complicated folds, ruffles and cuffs. That means all your most delicate and detailed pieces will be ready to wear whenever you want. No outfit is off-limits.
On Max level, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 gives you an impressively high steam output for a handheld steamer (Up to 1400W with up to 24 g/min continuous steam rate). So you can easily de-wrinkle your favourite outfit at top speed and with no compromise.
The Handheld Steamer 5000 Series, STH5030/20, delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to innovative design and continous steam. It comes with two exchangeable water tanks.
Compare and find your garment solutions
3000 Series
Handheld Steamer
STH3020/16
3000 Series
Handheld Steamer
STH3010/30
3000 Series
Handheld Steamer
STH3000/26
5000 Series
Handheld Steamer
STH5020/40
5000 Series
Handheld Steamer
STH5030/80
5000 Series
Handheld Steamer
STH5020/20
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.