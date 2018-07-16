Back to School Sale: Get Up to 30% Off at Philips Shop now
    Garment steamers

    Free your style with Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series

    Fashion future: steam meets style. Elevate your wardrobe coolness with Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series

    STH5030/20

    Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, STH7060/80

    Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series

    Convenient, fast and effective steaming solution

    Steam meets style

    Sleek design with adjustable head: Easy to use and store​

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 is ready to steam when you are. Simply set the head to steam clothes on a hanger or a flat surface - and steam away. The adjustable tilting head means it is easy to pack for travelling and can be stored away quickly and easily at home.

    Ready to use in seconds, no ironing board needed

    Super-easy to use, the Philips handheld steamer 5000 heats up in as little as 35 seconds. You can forget setting up a big old clunky ironing board - now you don’t need one. Just steam and de-wrinkle clothes on hangers, or on a flat surface. Job done.

    Eco and Max​ settings: choose the one to suit your outfit  

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 will let you get rid of pesky creases on anything in your wardrobe that’s ironable. Eco is your ideal energy-saving default setting. Then Max, with a stronger steam rate, is great for tougher wrinkles and fabrics like cotton.

    Active Heated steam plate: protects your most delicate clothes

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000's Active Heated steam plate means you can safely press the steamer onto any ironable fabrics, even the most delicate, without worrying you’ll damage them. So from fine silks to rugged denim, we've got you covered. The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with a no burns guarantee for maximum confidence and care. It keeps all your best-loved outfits looking gorgeous, however delicate.

    Pointed tip: perfect for tricky-to-iron areas

    The Philips handheld steamer 5000 has a pointed tip, designed to get right into the trickiest corners and smooth out even the most complicated folds, ruffles and cuffs. That means all your most delicate and detailed pieces will be ready to wear whenever you want. No outfit is off-limits.

    Powerful steaming: for great results made easy

    On Max level, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 gives you an impressively high steam output for a handheld steamer (Up to 1400W​ with up to 24 g/min continuous steam rate). So you can easily de-wrinkle your favourite outfit at top speed and with no compromise.

    Watch Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series in Action

    Watch Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series in action

    Watch How to Use Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 Series  

    The Handheld Steamer 5000 Series, STH5030/20, delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to innovative design and continous steam. It comes with two exchangeable water tanks.

