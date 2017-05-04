1) Press the “MENU” button to open the menu, and scroll down by pressing the down button. Select “MACHINE MENU”. Press OK to confirm.

2) Select “MAINTENANCE”. Press OK to confirm.

3) Select “DESCALING”. Press OK to confirm.

4) Press “OK” to start descaling.

5) Empty the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution into it. Fill the water tank up with fresh water to the MAX level and put it back into the machine. Press OK to confirm.

6) Empty the internal drip tray. Press OK to confirm.

7) Fill the milk carafe halfway with fresh water. Insert the carafe and open the milk dispenser.

8) Place one container under the steam/hot water wand and one under the coffee/milk dispensing spout. Press OK to confirm.

9) The machine starts dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The display shows the progress.

10) Wait until the machine stops dispensing and “RINSE TANK & FILL WITH WATER” is displayed.

11) Rinse the water tank, fill it with fresh water up to the MAX level and place it back into the machine. Press OK to confirm.

12) Empty the internal drip tray. Press OK to confirm.

13) Take out the milk carafe and empty it. Fill the milk carafe halfway with fresh water. Insert the carafe and open the milk dispenser. Press OK to confirm.

14) Place the container under the steam/hot water wand and the dispensing spout. Press OK to confirm.

15) The rinsing cycle is activated. The bar shows the cycle progress.

16) When the rinsing cycle is finished, the machine starts heating up automatically. The descaling symbol disappears from the display.

17) Clean the drip tray, milk carafe and other parts.

18) The machine is now ready to brew coffee.