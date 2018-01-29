1) Open the MENU, select MAINTENANCE SETTING and select DESCALING CYCLE.

2) Press OK to confirm that you want to start the descaling cycle.

3) Take out the water tank. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution in the water tank.

4) Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure that the MAX line is reached; otherwise, further rinsing will be required.) Place the water tank back into the machine.

5) Press “OK” to confirm.

6) Open the service door and empty the drip tray and the coffee grounds drawer. Put them back in position.

7) Press “OK” to confirm.

8) Fill the carafe halfway with fresh water and insert it into the machine.

9) Put the milk carafe dispenser in the brewing position. Press “OK” to confirm.

10) Place a bowl underneath the milk carafe dispenser and the dispensing spout. Press “OK” to confirm.

11) The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. This takes about 20 minutes.

12) When the message “RINSE THE WATER TANK AND FILL WITH FRESH WATER” appears, the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up.

13) Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water up to the MAX level. Press “OK” to confirm.

14) Empty the internal drip tray and place it back. Press “OK” to confirm.

15) Empty the milk carafe and fill it halfway again with fresh water, and then insert the carafe into the machine. 16) Put the milk carafe dispenser in the brewing position. Press “OK” to confirm.

16) Empty the bowl and place it back. Press “OK” to confirm.

17) The machine starts the rinsing cycle.

18) When the amount of water needed for the rinse cycle has been completely dispensed, the machine is ready. Important note: If the machine displays a second or third request to “RINSE THE WATER TANK AND FILL WITH FRESH WATER”, you did not fill the water tank up to the MAX level. Refill the water tank up to the MAX level and perform another rinsing cycle.

19) Empty the internal drip tray and place it back.

20) Empty and clean the milk carafe.

21) Wash the brew group with water afterwards.

22) The machine is now ready for use.