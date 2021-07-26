Search terms

    Air Coolers and Heaters

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

    Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

     

    Take your at-home comfort to the next level with refreshing and heating air technologies combined with advanced air purification

    Next level comfort

    Clean air and comfort all year round

    Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier features a HEPA filter that purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, while the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air back into the room warmed or as a refreshing breeze.

    House icon

    Purifies rooms up to 42 m2*

    Blade icon

    Air Purification: 165 m3/h CADR**

    HEPA filter

    HEPA filter removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns***

    Sensor

    Air quality sensor and real-time display

    Fresh breeze or warm air

    Delivers a fresh breeze or warmed air depending on your needs

    Magnetic remote control

    Easy-dock magnetic remote control

    Adjustable 350° oscillation

    Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need

    Air Purifier and Heater mobile image

    * 42 m2 room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.

    ** CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.

    * * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

    The new Philips 2000 series

    The fan, heater and purifier - all in one

    Refreshes

    The fan component

    Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms in warmer temperatures more comfortable

    Warms

    The heater component

    Heats up the air in just 3 seconds to warm up a cool room quickly

    Cleans

    The Purifier

    Purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

     

    See how it works:

     

    Air quality sensor

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

     

    Air quality sensor

     

    Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.

    360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

     

    360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

    Pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair

    HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Actived carbon filter removes gases and unpleasant odors

    Ceramic heater

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

     

    Ceramic heater

     

    Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.

     

    360° purification

    3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

     

    360° purification

     

    360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation

      Fast and efficient

       

      Clean air at the touch of a button

       

      Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.

      Fast and efficient

      3-speed settings

       

      Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed

       

      Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.

      Bladeless design

       

      Added safety

       

      Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.

      350° rotation

       

      Hits every corner in the room

       

      Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.

      Light control

       

      Sleep mode

       

      Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.

      Independently tested and certified

      Airmid

      Independent airmid health group with accredited virology lab

      Tested for 98.5% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus*

      * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).

      iUTA

      iUTA is a research institute in the field of energy and environmental technology

      Tested for 99.95% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns.**

      * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

      Support

      How can we help you?

      How does Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater purify the air?

      An air purifier works by driving air through the filter, cleaning the air from pollutants passing through it. Filtering efficiency and airflow speed drive better purification performance.

      What is the quality of the filter of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater?

      This purifier uses a HEPA filtration system which delivers a filtration efficiency of 99.95% in particles as small as 0.003 microns*.

       

      * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

      How often should I replace the filter of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater?

      The filter can last up to 24 months after the first use. This recommendation is a theoretical calculation based on certain usage conditions**.

       

      ** Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.

      What is the purification performance of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater?

      The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 165 m3/h***

       

      * * * CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015

      How does the air quality sensor of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater work?

      This purifier has a laser particle sensor that responds to suspended particles in the air. It measures the concentration of PM2.5 (particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns) and shows it in real-time with both numerical and color-coded feedback.

      Is Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater ozone-free?

      This purifier does not use technologies that could potentially generate ozone such as H.V. coronas, ionizers, UV light, plasma or ozone generators. U.S. EPA and ASHEAE suggests that the use of air cleaners that emit ozone by design should not be permitted.

      Can Philips air purifiers be used outside the home?

      Philips air purifiers are designed and manufactured in compliance with all safety regulations and standards (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65). They can be safely used in a wide variety of indoor spaces, such as: B. in homes, offices, schools or dental clinics. For optimal use, please read the user manual for each product.

      How do I dispose of the Philips filter?

      We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and following advice from local health authorities on how to deal with potentially infected surfaces.

      We also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds when cleaning the filter.

      Can Philips air purifiers run continuously?

      Philips products are rigorously tested before they hit the market. Philips carries out lifespan and durability tests. The performance of Philips air purifiers has been tested and validated for continuous indoor use for a period of three years.

      The durability of the filter in Philips air purifiers depends on the environment in which it is used. For optimal performance, the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter should be replaced as soon as the user receives the message to change the filter via the device or the Clean Home + app (for Philips air purifiers with app control). For more information, please refer to the user manual and warranty card. If you have any further questions, please contact Philips Customer Care.

