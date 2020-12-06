Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Cyber Week sale now on! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday is coming! Shop now
    Steam Irons
      Placeholder
      See all steam irons
      Easy & Efficient

      Fast & Durable
      Intelligent & Powerful

      Intelligent ironing technology

      for a fast, seamless experience

      Philips Azur Elite

      Steam Iron

      Be the first to review this item

      GC5039-30-philips-azur-iron
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £160.00
      Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.  In addition, advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*.
      Checkmark feature
      Guaranteed no burns, no settings required with OptimalTEMP
      Checkmark feature
      Intelligent steam release with DynamiQ mode for perfect results
      Checkmark feature
      Up to 50% more steam through fabric** with Turbo steam pump
      Checkmark feature
      Quick Calc Release in 15s for long-lasting steam performance

       

      * On all ironable fabrics

      **Compared to GC4910

      Intelligent ironing technology 
      for a fast, seamless experience

      Philips Azur Elite

      Steam Iron

      Be the first to review this item

      Philips Azur Elite is a powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. In addition, advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*.
      Checkmark feature
      Guaranteed no burns, no settings required with OptimalTEMP.
      Checkmark feature
      Intelligent steam release with DynamiQ mode for perfect results.
      Checkmark feature
      Up to 50% more steam through fabric** with TurboPump.
      Checkmark feature
      Quick Calc Release in 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance.
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £160.00

      * On all ironable fabrics

      **Compared to GC4910

       

      GC5039-30-philips-azur-iron
      Perfectcare logo

      Reviews of Philips PerfectCare Azur Elite

      Be the first to review this item

      No burns guaranteed

       

      No temperature settings needed.

      We guarantee Azur Elite steam irons will never cause burns to any ironable fabric.

       

      You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Click here to read moreRead less

      Intelligent steam release  


      Philips DynamiQ       smart steam mode automatically releases the right amount of steam as you iron to get pressed perfect results faster than ever. The type of crease naturally changes the speed at which you move the iron; slower movements for deep creases, faster movements for light wrinkles. This iron senses when to deliver more powerful steam to help effectively remove the toughest of creases with ease.

       

      DynamiQ technology incorporates the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons to automatically deliver the most effective amount of steam as you iron. This uniquely innovative smart steam sensor is highly reactive to the speed of your ironing movements and stops steaming when you stop ironing.

      Click here to read moreRead less

      Remove creases fast  

       

      Our built-in TurboPump delivers up to 50% more powerful continuous steam* so creases disappear even quicker.

      *Compared to GC4910

      Fast and effective solution against limescale  

       

      Limescale is easily collected and removed via the Quick Calc release feature.  This prevents build-up to ensure long-lasting steam performance.

      Find the best Philips Azur steam iron for you

      Azur

      Azur

      Azur

      Philips shop price
      £85.00*
      GC4901/16
      Compare with current
      Azur

      Azur

      Azur

      Philips shop price
      £100.00*
      GC4908/86
      Compare with current
      Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP

      Azur Advanced

      Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP

      Philips shop price
      £120.00*
      GC4938/20
      Compare with current
      Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP and DynamiQ smart steam technology

      Azur Elite

      Azur Elite Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP and DynamiQ smart steam technology

      Philips shop price
      £160.00*
      GC5039/30
      Compare with current

      Innovative technology
      • NA
      • NA

      • OptimalTEMP

      • OptimalTEMP

        DynamiQ sensor

      Power
      • Up to 2800W
      • Up to 3000 W
      • Up to 3000 W
      • Up to 3000 W

      Continuous steam
      • Up to 50 g/min
      • Up to 55 g/min
      • Up to 55 g/min
      • Up to 75 g/min

      Steam Boost
      • Up to 220 g
      • Up to 250 g
      • Up to 240 g
      • Up to 260 g

      Soleplate
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate

      Water tank
      • 300 ml
      • 300 ml
      • 330 ml
      • 350 ml

      Descaling solution
      • Quick Calc Release
      • Quick Calc Release
      • Quick Calc Release
      • Quick Calc Release

      Auto shut off
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      * Suggested retail price

      Ready to buy Azur Elite?

      GC5039-30-philips-azur-iron
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £160.00
      Perfectcare logo

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount