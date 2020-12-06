

Philips DynamiQ smart steam mode automatically releases the right amount of steam as you iron to get pressed perfect results faster than ever. The type of crease naturally changes the speed at which you move the iron; slower movements for deep creases, faster movements for light wrinkles. This iron senses when to deliver more powerful steam to help effectively remove the toughest of creases with ease.

DynamiQ technology incorporates the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons to automatically deliver the most effective amount of steam as you iron. This uniquely innovative smart steam sensor is highly reactive to the speed of your ironing movements and stops steaming when you stop ironing.