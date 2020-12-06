Home
      Experience the ultimate in ironing         The world's most powerful steam generator iron

      PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful* and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience.

      No temperature settings are required and we guarantee no burns.
      • Our smartest, fastest and most powerful iron gives you the ultimate in ironing with perfect results.

       

      • OptimalTEMP technology allows you to iron any fabric, iron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. Guaranteed no burns.

       

      • Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

      • Ultra-light iron glides over your garments with ease, for amazing results with practically no effort.

       

      * Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.

       

      Get perfect results faster & easier,

      with smart intuitive ironing

      Perfect ironing results

       

      The ultimate steam generator power gives you the fastest ironing experience – removing creases quicker than ever. 

      No burns guarantee 

       

      No temperature settings needed. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric.

       

      You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed. Ideal for people who demand the most from their steam generators.

      Click here to read moreRead less

      Faster & easier ironing
      Intelligent automatic steam

       

      Philips DynamiQ smart steam mode automatically releases the right amount of steam as you iron to get pressed perfect results faster than ever. The type of crease naturally changes the speed at which you move the iron; slower movements for deep creases, faster movements for light wrinkles. This iron senses when to deliver more powerful steam to help effectively remove the toughest of creases with ease.

       

      DynamiQ technology incorporates the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons to automatically deliver the most effective amount of steam as you iron. This uniquely innovative smart steam sensor is highly reactive to the speed of your ironing movements and stops steaming when you stop ironing.

      Click here to read moreRead less

      Ultra-lightweight
      steam generator

       

      Amazingly light, PerfectCare Elite steam generator glides effortlessly. It’s so light, even vertical steaming is super-easy – so you can steam delicates like silk blouses and difficult-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.

      Effective solution against limescale

       

      When you’ve got the ultimate steam generator, you want to keep it working like new.  The Easy De-Calc Plus system lets you know when it’s time to descale.



      With a simple turn of the knob, scale particles flow away – leaving your PerfectCare Elite Plus ready to get back to work for you!

      Click here to read moreRead less

