Meringues with lemon mascarpone and red fruit | Philips Chef Recipes

Buy our best offers now! Shop now
days
hours
minutes
seconds

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    clean kitchen where recipes are prepared

    Meringues with lemon mascarpone and red fruit

    Sweet and light with a kick

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 25 minutes, Cooking time: 60 minutes
    Alcohol
    Nut-free
    60-90 minutes
    Vegetarian
    Food Processor
    Desserts and baked goods
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 1 lemon
    • 2 egg whites
    • 100 g icing sugar
    • 125 g mascarpone
    • 2-3 tablespoons Limoncello (Italian lemon liqueur) or vodka
    • 200 g cherries or raspberries
    • - baking tray covered with baking parchment
    • - food processor with whipper accessory

    Directions

    • Clean the lemon and thinly grate half the zest. Pre-heat the oven to 125 ºC.
    • Place the whipper accessory in the food processor and beat the egg whites with ½ teaspoon salt until they’re almost stiff. Add the icing sugar in 3 portions and keep beating with the whipper until the egg whites have become stiff and shiny.
    • Divide the egg whites on the baking tray into 4 circles of about 2-cm high. Using the back of a spoon, make a small well in the middle of each circle, then bake the meringues for about 1 hour until they’re dry and hard on the outside.
    • Turn off the oven, leave the door partly open and let the meringues cool down completely. Carefully take the meringues off the baking tray and store them in an airtight container.
    • Beat the mascarpone until creamy and add the liqueur and lemon zest. Fill the meringues right before serving with the lemon mascarpone and garnish with the fruit.
    • TIPS: 1) To make sure there’s absolutely no grease in the bowl and on the whipper, rub them with a little salt or lemon juice. 2) Use a piping bag with a large, smooth mouthpiece to pipe the meringues onto the baking tray. 3) Replace the mascarpone with ricotta for a reduced-fat version. 4) You can store the meringues for up to 1 week if kept in an airtight container.
    • 25 minutes preparation time (+ 1 hour in the oven)
    Meringues with lemon mascarpone and red fruit | Philips Chef Recipes

    Related Recipes

    • Desserts & baked goods
      Tropical meringue

      Tropical meringue

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Tiramisu | Philips Chef Recipes

      Tiramisu | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Mother's Day cake | Philips Chef Recipes

      Mother's Day cake | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe

    Related Products

    • Viva Collection Compact Food Processor
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

      View product
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.