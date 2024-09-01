  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      PureProtect Mini 900 Series Air Purifier

      AC0921/14

      Faster purification in a compact, elegant design

      Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our compact air purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, while using minimal energy. With its sleek design, it blends seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

      PureProtect Mini 900 Series
      Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

      • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
      • 250 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA filter
      • PM2.5 smart sensor
      Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

      Removes pollutants in under 12 minutes

      Faster purification in a compact, elegant design (1). With powerful filtration of 250 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle spaces of up to 65 m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20 m2 in under 12 minutes (3).

      2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      2-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      2-layer filtration made up of pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates at 20.5 dB (5), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimising any light disturbance.

      Captures 99.97% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      Captures 99.97% allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.97% of dust-mite, pollen, pet or mould-spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9) and 99.99% of Hcov-E229 coronavirus (10).

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses 21 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your air quality needs

      AeraSense technology scans the air 1000 x a second to detect pollutants and gases. It reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

      Compact size and sleek design

      Compact size and sleek design

      Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space. At just 36 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk, shelf or bedside table.

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >23% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimise our carbon footprint.

      Technical Specifications

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        21  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 1  W

      • Maintenance

        Recommended filter change
        1 year
        Replacement filter
        FY0900/30
        Service
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Filtration layers

        HEPA filter
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        No
        Voice control
        No

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
        36.4*24*23.8  cm
        Weight of product
        2.5  kg
        Colour(s)
        Silk Beige

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        250  m³/h
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Room size (GB/T)
        65 m2

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        20.5  dB
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        49.5  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Manual speed settings
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Colour, numerical
        Child lock
        Yes

      • (1) CADR vs. predecessor Philips AC0850
      • (2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
      • (3) Calculated: 48 m3 room, CADR of 250 m3/h
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um, iUTA
      • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.
      • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust-mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
      • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
      • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by GMT lab, with influenza (H1N1) in a 30 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1 h
      • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m3 chamber, 1 h, Turbo mode, third-party lab
      • (10) Microbial reduction rate test at an external lab, with the appliance running in turbo mode for 1 h in a test chamber with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
      • (11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
