Other items in the box
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Rise and shine to your favourite radio tune
Rise to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you pre-set two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rise and shine to your favourite radio tune
Rise to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you pre-set two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Rise and shine to your favourite radio tune
Rise to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you pre-set two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rise and shine to your favourite radio tune
Rise to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you pre-set two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Clock Radio
Total:
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting electricity.
The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen to.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Power
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.