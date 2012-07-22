2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ1000/12
Rise and shine to your favourite radio tune
Rise to your favourite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ1000/12 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you pre-set two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile.
Compact design
Mirror-finished display
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
3.0
of 5
76
Reviews
JonnyK
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish, functional and simple to use.
I was originally drawn to this product due to it's stylish design and appearance. It is reasonably priced, easy to set up and use and the radio has excellent reception.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Clock Radio
kreileman
16/06/2013
Nederland
mooi
het is mooie en goeie wekker word je goed wakker door en hij is handig in gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Klokradio
kevin
13/10/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
goed
het is een goede en dudelijke wekker en en makkerlijk in gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ1000 Klokradio