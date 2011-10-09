Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ3570/12
Live a greener life
It's time to care for the environment. Made from a sustainable bamboo top and hazard-controlled components, this stylish Philips AJ3570/12 clock comes with low standby power consumption and an automatic light sensor - saving energy every second.
Big display
Finding ways to care for the environment involves creative and savvy thinking. Using bamboo in the clock's top plate is an eco-friendly step that also adds style to the product. Not only is bamboo an attractive material, it is also known to be more sustainable and renewable than trees. Growing quickly without fertilisers or pesticides, a bamboo plant can be harvested in three to five years, and each plant harvested multiple times. In addition, the preparation of bamboo for use in industry results in fewer pollutants and lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Taking a stand to be environmentally responsible, Philips has always made serious efforts to recycle. The benefits of recycling are staggering. It reduces the need for fresh non-renewable resources and takes away the strain from our already waning planet. It lowers the need for incinerations and landfills, which have very harmful effects on ecosystems and the environment. This clock is made from a high percentage of recycled materials. The entire casing is made of 100% recycled plastic, the paper printings are 100% from recycled paper and the packaging is produced with 90% content from recycled materials.
Restricting the use of hazardous components marks Philips desire to create a safer living environment for the human race. On top of being fully compliant with RoHS directive, which restricts the use of commonly used dangerous chemicals like lead, cadmium and mercury. We have also further restricted the use of other hazardous components, for instance, PVC and BFR compounds are free from any plastic parts, circuit board, power adaptors and packaging, thus, minimising the impact on humans and our environment during use and disposal.
2.6
of 5
14
Reviews
hha001
09/10/2011
Nederland
Goede wekker met een iets mindere radio
Wekker werkt perfect alleen de volume regeling van de radio is niet meer van deze tijd. De mijne heeft het oude probleem dat er gekraak optreed als gevolg van de volume-regeling. Soms doet de radio het niet omdat deze potmeter niet goed contact maakt. Even heen en weer bewegen lost dit op. Voor mij is het geen probleem omdat ik de radio niet gebruik om te wekken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3570 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3570 Klokradio
Lolala
21/10/2015
France
Son agréable pour son petit gabarit
Radio correspondant à mes attentes : son agréable pour son petit gabarit. Diodes bien visibles. Fonctionne sur le courant et pas sur piles MAIS L'heure disparaît quand on allume la radio.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil
Papy44
18/09/2013
France
Verified buyer
Bon produit simple et efficace
c'est un radio réveil avec double amarme très pratique car il se met à l'heure tout seul et a un tuner numérique
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil