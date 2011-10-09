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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3570/12

2.6

| (14) Reviews

Live a greener life

It's time to care for the environment. Made from a sustainable bamboo top and hazard-controlled components, this stylish Philips AJ3570/12 clock comes with low standby power consumption and an automatic light sensor - saving energy every second.

See all benefits

with an eco-friendly clock radio

Live a greener life

  • Big display

Sustainable and renewable bamboo is used in the top plate

Finding ways to care for the environment involves creative and savvy thinking. Using bamboo in the clock's top plate is an eco-friendly step that also adds style to the product. Not only is bamboo an attractive material, it is also known to be more sustainable and renewable than trees. Growing quickly without fertilisers or pesticides, a bamboo plant can be harvested in three to five years, and each plant harvested multiple times. In addition, the preparation of bamboo for use in industry results in fewer pollutants and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Recycled plastic housing and paper packaging materials

Taking a stand to be environmentally responsible, Philips has always made serious efforts to recycle. The benefits of recycling are staggering. It reduces the need for fresh non-renewable resources and takes away the strain from our already waning planet. It lowers the need for incinerations and landfills, which have very harmful effects on ecosystems and the environment. This clock is made from a high percentage of recycled materials. The entire casing is made of 100% recycled plastic, the paper printings are 100% from recycled paper and the packaging is produced with 90% content from recycled materials.

Hazardous controlled components for safer and greener living

Restricting the use of hazardous components marks Philips desire to create a safer living environment for the human race. On top of being fully compliant with RoHS directive, which restricts the use of commonly used dangerous chemicals like lead, cadmium and mercury. We have also further restricted the use of other hazardous components, for instance, PVC and BFR compounds are free from any plastic parts, circuit board, power adaptors and packaging, thus, minimising the impact on humans and our environment during use and disposal.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

14

Reviews

5

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Goede wekker met een iets mindere radio

Wekker werkt perfect alleen de volume regeling van de radio is niet meer van deze tijd. De mijne heeft het oude probleem dat er gekraak optreed als gevolg van de volume-regeling. Soms doet de radio het niet omdat deze potmeter niet goed contact maakt. Even heen en weer bewegen lost dit op. Voor mij is het geen probleem omdat ik de radio niet gebruik om te wekken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3570 Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3570 Klokradio

21/10/2015

France

France

Son agréable pour son petit gabarit

Radio correspondant à mes attentes : son agréable pour son petit gabarit. Diodes bien visibles. Fonctionne sur le courant et pas sur piles MAIS L'heure disparaît quand on allume la radio.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil

18/09/2013

France

France

Verified buyer

Bon produit simple et efficace

c'est un radio réveil avec double amarme très pratique car il se met à l'heure tout seul et a un tuner numérique

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3570 Radio-réveil

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