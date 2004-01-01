3D combfilter separates colours for a razor-sharp image

The 3D combfilter separates brightness and colour signals better in 3D domain to eliminate cross-colour, cross-luminance and dot-crawl distortion - all of which detract from your viewing pleasure. The 3D digital combfilter performs field-by-field comparisons of the television image to accurately separate the colour from the black-and-white information and remove both horizontally and vertically hanging dots, as well as dot crawl. The result is a razor sharp image.