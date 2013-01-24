Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Part of your hair clipper
Rounded blade tips prevent skin irritation, while the ultra-sharp cutting edges deliver excellent trimming performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Part of your hair clipper
Rounded blade tips prevent skin irritation, while the ultra-sharp cutting edges deliver excellent trimming performance. See all benefits
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part