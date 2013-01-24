Home
    Saeco

    Ground coffee measuring spoon

    CP0478
    Saeco
    Saeco
      Saeco Ground coffee measuring spoon

      CP0478

      Ground coffee measuring spoon

      Use 1 to 1.5 measuring spoons of pre-ground coffee for a single coffee. Use 2 measuring spoons of pre-ground coffee for a double coffee. See all benefits

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits Coffee Product
          • HD8525/01
          • HD8525/09

        • Suitable for:

          Poemia
          All models

