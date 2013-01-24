Home
    HD8327/01
    Authentic Italian Espresso every day
      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      The Saeco Poemia coffee machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurised filter Crema guarantees a long-lasting delicious crema with every use.

      The Saeco Poemia coffee machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurised filter Crema guarantees a long-lasting delicious crema with every use. See all benefits

        Authentic Italian Espresso every day

        With pressurised crema filter

        • Stainless steel
        Pressurised Crema filter holder

        Pressurised Crema filter holder

        This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema — whatever coffee blend you may choose.

        Suitable for ground coffee and pods

        Suitable for ground coffee and pods

        For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee and pods

        15 bar pump

        15 bar pump

        High pressure ensures that the entire aroma of the ground coffee is always fully extracted

        Cup warmer

        Cup warmer

        This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema

        Ergonomic in day to day operation

        Ergonomic in day to day operation

        For refilling the coffee powder or water, or emptying the filter or the drip tray, all compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

        Stainless steel espresso machine

        Stainless steel espresso machine

        Premium material for long-lasting machine and easy to clean.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Brita Filter compatible
          Optional
          Cup holder
          Yes
          Filter holder
          Pressurised "Crema"
          Hot water/Steam Nozzle
          Yes
          Interface
          Rotary Switch
          Suitable for pods
          Yes
          Pannarello
          Stainless Steel
          Simultaneous brewing
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Stainless Steel
          Materials and finishing
          Stainless Steel

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          200 x 265 x 297  mm
          Maximum cup height
          75  mm
          Water tank capacity
          1.25  l
          Product weight
          4  kg

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          80  cm
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Power
          950  W
          Number of water boilers
          1 boiler
          Country of origin
          • Designed in Italy
          • Made in China
          Supported coffee types
          • Coffee pods
          • Ground coffee
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

