Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For espresso lovers
Philips aluminium porta filter: indispensable for making a good espresso or cappuccino. Specific for Poemia espresso machines. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For espresso lovers
Philips aluminium porta filter: indispensable for making a good espresso or cappuccino. Specific for Poemia espresso machines. See all benefits
For espresso lovers
Philips aluminium porta filter: indispensable for making a good espresso or cappuccino. Specific for Poemia espresso machines. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For espresso lovers
Philips aluminium porta filter: indispensable for making a good espresso or cappuccino. Specific for Poemia espresso machines. See all benefits