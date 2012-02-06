Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Philips Saeco Poemia

    Manual Espresso machine

    HD8327/09
    Saeco
    Find support for this product
    Saeco
    • Authentic Italian Espresso every day Authentic Italian Espresso every day Authentic Italian Espresso every day
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

      HD8327/09
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Saeco manual espresso machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Poemia

        Poemia

        Manual Espresso machine

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Authentic Italian Espresso every day

        With pressurised crema filter

        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Stainless steel
        Pressurised Crema filter holder

        Pressurised Crema filter holder

        This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema — whatever coffee blend you may choose.

        Suitable for ground coffee and pods

        Suitable for ground coffee and pods

        For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee and pods

        15 bar pump

        15 bar pump

        High pressure ensures that the entire aroma of the ground coffee is always fully extracted

        Cup warmer

        Cup warmer

        This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema

        Ergonomic in day to day operation

        Ergonomic in day to day operation

        For refilling the coffee powder or water, or emptying the filter or the drip tray, all compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

        Stainless steel espresso machine

        Stainless steel espresso machine

        Premium material for long-lasting machine and easy to clean.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          4  kg
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          200 x 265 x 297  mm
          Weight
          4  kg
          Maximum cup height
          75  mm
          Water tank capacity
          1.25  L

        • Design

          Colour
          Stainless Steel
          Materials and finishing
          Stainless Steel

        • Features

          Brita Filter compatible
          Optional
          Hot water/Steam Nozzle
          Yes
          Interface
          Rotary Switch
          Pannarello
          Stainless Steel
          Cup warmer
          Yes
          Simultaneous brewing
          Yes
          Filter holder
          Pressurised "Crema"
          Suitable for pods
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          80  cm
          Boiler material
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Supported coffee types
          • Coffee pods
          • Ground coffee
          Power
          950  W
          Country of origin
          • Made in China
          • Designed in Italy
          Water pressure in pump
          15 bar (perfect espresso)

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size
          80,0 x 120,0 x 205,0  cm
          Pallet weight (EU)
          235  kg
          Number of pieces per pallet
          40

        • Water tank

          Water tank capacity
          1  L

        • Technical data

          Power
          950  W
          Pump Pressure
          15  Bar

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Exclusive offers, just for you


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              £10 off your first purchase.*

              Early access to sales.

              Tips on healthy lifestyles.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *

              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

              What does this mean?
              *Click here to read about our terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Online Store Support
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.