This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema — whatever coffee blend you may choose.
Suitable for ground coffee and pods
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee and pods
15 bar pump
High pressure ensures that the entire aroma of the ground coffee is always fully extracted
Cup warmer
This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema
Ergonomic in day to day operation
For refilling the coffee powder or water, or emptying the filter or the drip tray, all compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.
Stainless steel espresso machine
Premium material for long-lasting machine and easy to clean.
Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother
This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!