Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Replace your current XL Airfryer Basket
The basket holder XL is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Unlike a regular deep fryer, the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology means that you won't be bothered by frying smells in the house.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replace your current XL Airfryer Basket
The basket holder XL is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Unlike a regular deep fryer, the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology means that you won't be bothered by frying smells in the house.
Replace your current XL Airfryer Basket
The basket holder XL is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Unlike a regular deep fryer, the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology means that you won't be bothered by frying smells in the house.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replace your current XL Airfryer Basket
The basket holder XL is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Unlike a regular deep fryer, the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology means that you won't be bothered by frying smells in the house.