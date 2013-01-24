Home
    Essential Airfryer XL

    HD9260/90
      Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7 x faster airflow.

        Great-tasting chips with up to 90% less fat!*

        7 times faster airflow for crispier results*

        • Rapid Air technology
        • 1.2 kg, 5 portions
        • Black
        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast-circulating, super-heated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

        XL size, 1.2 kg cooking capacity

        XL size, 1.2 kg cooking capacity

        The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7 L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2 kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.

        Convenient "Save your favourite" cooking setting

        Convenient "Save your favourite" cooking setting

        We all have our favourite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favourite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favourite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.

        Fry with up to 90% less fat

        Fry with up to 90% less fat

        Air is the new oil! Philips Airfryer XL uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection with up to 90% less fat.*

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        The Philips Airfryer XL opens up a world of possibilities — fry, bake, roast, grill and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time — no matter what you choose to make.

        Hundreds of recipes in app and mini recipe book included

        Hundreds of recipes in app and mini recipe book included

        Discover hundreds of mouth-watering recipes in our app or use the free mini recipe book included with the Philips Airfryer for healthier, tasty meals.

        Delicious crispier results

        Delicious crispier results

        Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7 x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.

        1.5 times faster than oven*

        1.5 times faster than oven*

        The Philips Airfryer is ready to use without any pre-heating so you don't need to wait. Thanks to a combination of instant heat-up and Rapid Air flow, your delicious meals will be ready 1.5 times faster than in the oven*

        QuickClean and dishwasher safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher safe for all removable parts

        The Philips Airfryer's QuickClean basket is made with non-stick mesh for easy cleaning. All the removable parts are dishwasher safe. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep frying.

        Digital control for easy and precise time and temp control

        Digital control for easy and precise time and temp control

        Use the digital interface of the Philips Airfryer XL to precisely and easily control the time and temperature and get perfectly cooked meals, every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Heat resistant
          Yes
          Component parts
          1 x Airfryer XL, 1 x recipe book
          Voltage
          230 V
          Cord length
          0.8 m
          Power
          1900 W
          Frequency
          50 Hz

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Anti-stick coating
          Yes
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • QuickClean
          • LED display
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Time control
          Grips
          No

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep black

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

