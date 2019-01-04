Search terms

    SpeedPro

    Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6722/01
    • Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots
      SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      FC6722/01
      SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

        Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

        • 180° suction nozzle
        • 18 V, up to 30 min
        • 2-in-1: vacuum and handheld
        Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

        Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

        180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard-to-reach spots.

        Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

        Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

        Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

        Up to 30 minutes of cleaning power, with 18 V Li-Ion batteries

        Up to 30 minutes of cleaning power, with 18 V Li-Ion batteries

        High-performance 18 V lithium-ion batteries provide up to 30 minutes in normal mode and 15 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

        Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

        Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

        Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

        Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

        Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

        SpeedPro is flexible and easy to manoeuvre. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

        Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

        Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

        The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

        PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

        PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

        PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

        Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

        Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

        The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mould spores, returning clean air back to the motor, ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.4  L
          Motor filter
          Washable filter*

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          2.43  kg

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • AC power adapter
          • Crevice tool
          • Integrated brush
          • Wall-mount docking
          Standard nozzle
          180° suction nozzle

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep Black
          Design features
          2-in-1

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Sound power level
          80  dB
          Battery voltage
          18  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Runtime
          30  min
          Runtime (turbo)
          15  min
          Airflow (max)
          Up to 800  l/min

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              Reviews

              • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.

