      The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system.

      The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system.

      The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system.

        Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

        Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

        180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.

        LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

        LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

        Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

        Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

        Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

        The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. Controlled water release maintains optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfibre pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

        For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

        For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

        AquaBoost mode to clean tougher dirt faster.

        Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6 V Li-Ion batteries

        Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6 V Li-Ion batteries

        High performance 21.6 V lithium-ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

        Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

        Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

        Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

        Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

        Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

        SpeedPro is flexible and easy to manoeuvre. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

        PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

        PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

        PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

        PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

        Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

        Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

        The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

        Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

        Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

        The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mould spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          Up to 800  l/min
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          21.6  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Runtime
          50  minute(s)
          Runtime (turbo)
          22  minute(s)
          Sound power level
          80  dB
          Surface coverage per tank
          60  m²

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top
          Clean water tank capacity (max)
          0.28  l
          Detergents that can be used
          clear detergent or just water
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Design

          Design features
          3-in-1
          Colour
          Denim Blue Metallic

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.4  l
          Motor filter
          Washable filter*

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          Vacuum and Mop
          Additional nozzle
          180° suction nozzle
          Accessories included
          • AC power adapter
          • Crevice tool
          • Microfibre pad
          • Integrated brush
          • Wall-mount docking
          • Water tank

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          2.1  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.
