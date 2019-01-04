Search terms

    SpeedPro Aqua

    Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6729/01
    • Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld
      SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      FC6729/01
      Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld

      The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

        SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

        The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

        The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

          SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

          The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

            SpeedPro Aqua

            SpeedPro Aqua

            Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

            Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld

            • 180° suction nozzle
            • 21.6 V, up to 50 min
            • 3-in-1: vacuum, mop and handheld
            • Mini turbo brush
            Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

            Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

            180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard-to-reach spots.

            LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

            LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

            Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

            Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

            Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

            The unique vacuum and mop system helps to remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. Controlled water release maintains optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfibre pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

            Up to 50 minutes of cleaning power, with 21.6 V Li-Ion batteries

            Up to 50 minutes of cleaning power, with 21.6 V Li-Ion batteries

            High-performance 21.6 V lithium-ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

            Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

            Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

            Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

            Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

            Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

            SpeedPro is flexible and easy to manoeuvre. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

            Mini turbo brush for fast clean of soft surfaces

            Mini turbo brush for fast clean of soft surfaces

            The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective.

            PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

            PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

            PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

            PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

            PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

            PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

            For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

            For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

            AquaBoost mode to clean tougher dirt faster.

            Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

            Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

            The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

            Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

            Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

            The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mould spores, returning clean air back to the motor, ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

            Technical Specifications

            • Nozzles and accessories

              Accessories included
              • AC power adapter
              • Crevice tool
              • Microfibre pad
              • Integrated brush
              • Wall-mount docking
              • Water tank
              Standard nozzle
              Vacuum and Mop
              Additional nozzle
              • 180° suction nozzle
              • Mini turbo brush

            • Design

              Design features
              3-in-1
              Colour
              Deep Opal Metallic

            • Weight and dimensions

              Weight of product
              2.45  kg

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              > 90% recycled materials

            • Performance

              Battery type
              Li-Ion
              Sound power level
              80  dB
              Battery voltage
              21.6  V
              Charging time
              5  hour(s)
              Runtime
              50  min
              Runtime (turbo)
              22  min
              Airflow (max)
              Up to 800  l/min
              Surface coverage per tank
              60  m²

            • Filtration

              Dust capacity
              0.4  L
              Motor filter
              Washable filter*

            • Usability

              Carrying handle
              Top
              Clean water tank capacity (max)
              0.28  L
              Detergents that can be used
              clear detergent or just water
              Wheel type
              Rubber

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

                  • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.
