Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld
The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits
Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard-to-reach spots.
Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.
The unique vacuum and mop system helps to remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. Controlled water release maintains optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfibre pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.
High-performance 21.6 V lithium-ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.
Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.
SpeedPro is flexible and easy to manoeuvre. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.
The mini turbo brush is ideal for removing pet hair from upholstery, seats and carpets. It is compact, powerful and effective.
PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.
PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.
AquaBoost mode to clean tougher dirt faster.
The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.
The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mould spores, returning clean air back to the motor, ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
Performance
Filtration
Usability
