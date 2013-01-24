Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Be prepared
If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Be prepared
If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!
Be prepared
If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Be prepared
If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!
Wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Philips shop price
Total:
Carpet nozzle with shampoo function to deep clean your carpets.
Efficient 1500 Watt motor generates 180 Watt max. suction power for a beautiful cleaning result.
Wet nozzle with brush to take care of the sticky dirt; a mop for cleaning spills and a squeegee to leave the floor dry and safe.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
FC8038/01
CRP437/01