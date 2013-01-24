Home
    SpeedPro Max Aqua

    Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6904/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Fastest cordless vacuum* Fastest cordless vacuum* Fastest cordless vacuum*
      -{discount-value}

      SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      FC6904/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fastest cordless vacuum*

      Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets, make every move count. Unique vacuum and mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once.

      SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      Fastest cordless vacuum*

      Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets, make every move count. Unique vacuum and mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits

      Fastest cordless vacuum*

      Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets, make every move count. Unique vacuum and mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits

      SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

      Fastest cordless vacuum*

      Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets, make every move count. Unique vacuum and mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits

        SpeedPro Max Aqua

        SpeedPro Max Aqua

        Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

        Fastest cordless vacuum*

        with 3-in-1 cleaning

        • 360° suction nozzle
        • 25.2 V, up to 75 min runtime
        • 3-in-1: vacuum, mop and handheld
        • TurboPet Nozzle
        360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster

        Up to 75 min* of powerful cleaning with 25.2 V Li-Ion battery

        High-performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 75 minutes Eco runtime, 35 min in normal mode and 25 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.

        PowerBlade digital motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

        PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

        For multiple dust types, incl. AquaBoost for tougher dirt

        The unique vacuum and mop system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfibre pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

        Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

        SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to manoeuvre. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and it even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

        PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

        PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

        Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

        Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand.

        LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

        Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminate with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle even reveals hidden dirt.

        The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

        The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer

        3-in-1: 360° suction nozzle, vacuum and mop system, handheld

        3-in-1 - Powerful 360° suction nozzle, unique vacuum and mop system and integrated handheld

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          25.2  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Runtime
          75  minute(s)
          Runtime (turbo)
          25  minute(s)
          Sound power level
          84  dB
          Surface coverage per tank
          60  m²
          Airflow (max)
          1000  l/min

        • Usability

          Clean water tank capacity (max)
          0.28  l
          Detergents that can be used
          clear detergent or just water

        • Design

          Colour
          Electric Aqua

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.6  l
          Motor filter
          Washable filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • AC power adapter
          • Microfibre pad
          • Integrated brush
          • Extra filter
          Additional nozzle
          • TurboPet nozzle
          • 360° suction nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          Vacuum and Mop

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          2.732  kg

              Awards

              * Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >€300 in Germany 2017, using Philips-developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.
              * With vacuum and mop system

