Ultra-long performance
s-bag is the original disposable dust bag designed to fit all cylinder vacuum cleaners from Philips and the Electrolux Group (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG-Electrolux). Please visit www.s-bag.com for additional information.
s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners from Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.
No contact with the dust thanks to the patented closing system of the dust bag for your Philips vacuum cleaner.
Thanks to 5-layer non-clogging synthetic material, the cleaning performance of the s-bag Ultra Long Performance is 80% longer than a standard dust bag.
The extra large 5-litre synthetic dust bag guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, thanks to its premium 5-layer synthetic material.
