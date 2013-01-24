Home
    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8394/01
      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8394/01

      Durable and reliable

      1700 W compact yet powerful and reliable vacuum cleaner that's very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has adjustable suction power, a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals for ease of use.

      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Durable and reliable

      Durable and reliable

      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Durable and reliable

        1600 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        1600 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        Crevice nozzle and small brush

        The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

        Electronic power control

        The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Fuchsia

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag classic
          Dust capacity
          2  l
          Exhaust filter
          AFS filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          32  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1400  W
          Input power (max)
          1600  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          27  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          XL (9)  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Chrome 2-piece tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic

