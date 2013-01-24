Home
    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9202/01
      Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC9202/01

      Professional cleaning

      Thanks to Philips' new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category, and it's the quietest bagless available.

      Professional cleaning

      Professional cleaning

      Professional cleaning

        • HomeCare
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

        The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design also makes it exceptionally quiet.

        HEPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

        HEPA 12 filter with 99.5% filtration of dust

        This special outlet filter captures 99.5% of the dust before the air is blown back into your room, ensuring a clean, dust-free, environment.

        High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

        Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          2  l
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          40  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          76  dB
          Suction power (max)
          350  W
          Vacuum (max)
          30  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          10  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          7  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          7.2  kg

