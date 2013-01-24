Home
    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9210/01
      Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC9210/01

      Professional cleaning

      Thanks to Philips' new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category, and it's the quietest bagless available.

      Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Professional cleaning

      Professional cleaning

      Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Professional cleaning

      Thanks to Philips' new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category, and it's the quietest bagless available.

        Marathon

        Marathon

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Professional cleaning

        High cleaning power that lasts and lasts

        • HomeCare

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

        The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design also makes it exceptionally quiet.

        High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

        Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 washable filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        Tri-active nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        This unique nozzle is aerodynamically designed for maximum cleaning efficiency, has side brushes to remove dust from corners and curves, and has a front opening to pick up the big bits. Each stroke will deliver an immediate clean result.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          2  l
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          HEPA AirSeal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          40  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          76  dB
          Suction power (max)
          350  W
          Vacuum (max)
          30  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          10  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          7  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          7.2  kg

